The “little blue pill” celebrates its 20-year anniversary. It started out as a drug for erectile dysfunction, but it’s now taken by younger men for performance anxiety. Share on Pinterest After 20 years, is Viagra now a young man’s drug? Pfizer’s famous blue pill was approved on March 27, 1998 as the first oral treatment available for erectile dysfunction in the United States. Billions and billions of dollars in sales later, the drug is now even more ubiquitous. And its users appear to be getting younger. But, for this next generation of men, the drug is being taken for reasons beyond the initial scope of erectile dysfunction. Some studies have suggested that younger men who take Viagra take it to deal with psychological barriers , including stress and anxiety surrounding sex such as “performance anxiety.” Others take it recreationally to aid in sexual encounters among men as essentially a party drug that can increase sexual performance. In these circumstances, it is often taken alongside other drugs as well. But the question is, should young men be taking a drug to deal with their nerves or to perform better during sex? And furthermore, is it even safe?

Viagra reflects changes in sexual culture Healthline spoke with two sexual health experts and got differing opinions on whether or not it’s a good idea. However, both experts agreed that the surging interest in Viagra has a lot to say about how sexual culture in the United States has developed over the past two decades. “Sexual rights of women have been more of a focus in the media and in the whole sociocultural context right now. When a man enters a relationship or a dating scenario these days, sex is not something that you shy away from, and it might be good or not. Sex is actually a component that could be a deal breaker for many of the relationships these days,” Sara Nasserzadeh, PhD, a psychosexual therapist, told Healthline. Men are aware that in a sexual situation, there is a certain expectation, which can lead to things such as embarrassment and anxiety when those expectations aren’t met. The problem, explains Nasserzadeh, is that short-term erectile dysfunction can become more problematic if it stems from a psychological issue. That is, if every time a man has sex he gets nervous and worries he can’t perform and subsequently loses his erection, that process may become chronic.