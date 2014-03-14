For more than 1,180 days, from January 2009 through March 2012, the researchers analyzed anonymous English-language status updates on Facebook in the top 100 most populous cities in the U.S.

Have you posted a status on Facebook lately? Researchers have found that the feelings you vent on Facebook can be contagious. The new study, conducted by researchers at the University of California, San Diego, Yale University, and Facebook Inc., was recently published in PLOS One .

The researchers found that rainy days directly impact the emotional content of people’s status updates. What’s more, the negative emotions they vent relating to bad weather days also influence the status updates of friends who live in other cities, even when there’s not a drop of rain.

What’s more, for every one person affected directly, rainfall changed the emotional expression of one to two other people as well, according to the researchers.

Acknowledging that there are many factors that affect human emotions, the researchers contend that individual expression of emotions can be affected by what others in a person’s social network are expressing.

“These results imply that emotions themselves might ripple through social networks to generate large-scale synchrony that gives rise to clusters of happy and unhappy individuals. And new technologies online may be increasing this synchrony by giving people more avenues to express themselves to a wider range of social contacts. As a result, we may see greater spikes in global emotion that could generate increased volatility in everything from political systems to financial markets,” the researchers wrote.

The effects are small but significant: the researchers found that an average rainy day reduces the number of positive posts by 1.19 percent and also raises the number of negative posts by 1.16 percent. They add, “it is their statistical significance—not size—that matters, since the goal is to use them as instruments to study the effect of exogenous variation in friends’ emotional expression on one’s own expression.”

James H. Fowler, a professor of medical genetics and political science at the University of California, San Diego and lead author of the study, told Healthline, “Our research shows that both positive and negative messages are contagious on Facebook. If you write a happy post, then your friends will also write more happy posts. Negative messages are also contagious, but we show that happy posts are more contagious than unhappy posts,” he said.

“This study suggests that now, more than ever, we feel what the world feels,” Fowler added. “Social media sites have the power to bring our moods in sync, and since they are biased towards positive messages, this could help to create an epidemic of well-being.”

