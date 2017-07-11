There is a shortage of insect venom extracts used in vaccines for insect sting allergies. However, experts say there are ways to deal with the problem.

This summer could be a real stinger for people who are allergic to insect stings.

Honeybee, hornet, and wasp venom extracts used in vaccines are in short supply.

Medical experts say there’s no cause for concern, though, because supplies are still available.

The shortage started in October, when ALK Laboratories of Denmark — one of two manufacturers — shut down production due to contamination problems, Kaiser Health News reported.

It will take until next year until ALK’s problem is resolved.

Jubilant HollisterStier, a company based in Washington State, is now the sole producer of the venoms.

“This is not a shortage of insects. It’s a shortage of a commercial venom extract product used by allergists, and it’s due to a manufacturing delay at one of the two suppliers of these products,” Dr. David Golden, an allergy expert and associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, told Healthline. “Hopefully this shortage will bring more attention to this life-saving treatment that is under-recognized and under-utilized.”

Read more: How to fight this year’s strong allergy season »