Since being underweight is associated with undernutrition, the study authors concluded the need for special care when planning the diets of vegetarian children. What’s the difference between children eating vegetarian diets and those following a standard Western diet? Bodyweight, suggests a study from Toronto, Canada published in the journal Pediatrics by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The relationship between vegetarian diet, weight, height, and nutritional measures including cholesterol levels were all analyzed from data collected between 2008 and 2019 on nearly 9,000 children between 6 months to 8 years old. Children were monitored for an average of 2.8 years. Researchers concluded children consuming a vegetarian diet had similar growth patterns and nutritional measures but that they were more likely to be underweight. Since being underweight is associated with undernutrition, the study authors concluded the need for special care when planning the diets of vegetarian children. They also found children who consumed cow’s milk had higher cholesterol levels than children who didn’t. Children on a vegetarian diet who consumed cow’s milk, though, had similar cholesterol levels and the children who didn’t eat exclusively vegetarian foods.

Vegetarian diets are not one-size-fits-all While the study gives insight into potential differences between health measures in children who follow vegetarian diets and those who do not, it doesn’t tell parents much about the actual dietary differences between vegetarians. “A vegetarian diet can mean different things to different people. For example, vegetarianism does not necessarily mean vegetable-forward or well-balanced, and I think that’s really key to the health of children,” says Dr. Amy Sapola, who is a doctor of pharmacy and has a bachelor’s degree in nutrition. She is also a certified wellness coach by the Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner and has also completed a two-year fellowship with honors in Integrative Medicine from the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine. Sapola says she has worked with many patients and clients who describe themselves as vegetarian but have had drastically different ways of eating. “I can recall a patient I worked with who described herself as vegetarian because she did not consume meat, but she also shared that she did not like vegetables,” she says. Dr. Amrik Singh Khalsa, a pediatrician at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, says it’s reassuring to see that children with vegetarian diets did not have any significant differences in growth or nutrition scores. “Oftentimes, people assume that those with vegetarian diets may be missing out on certain micronutrients. Of note, there is a wide variation in vegetarian diets and it would be important to carry out a study that looks at the dietary patterns more closely,” he tells Healthline.

Cholesterol and children: What you need to know While the study indicated children who consume cow’s milk may have higher levels of cholesterol in their blood than children who don’t, Sapola says this isn’t something to stress over. “Cholesterol is essential to building healthy cells and is used by the body to produce hormones. In the absence of high levels of inflammation, cholesterol can be very beneficial to normal growth and development,” she explains. “So if a child is eating a well-balanced diet low in processed foods and added sugar, I would not be concerned. However, if the cholesterol level was very high, this could be a sign of familial hypercholesterolemia, which is very rare, but would warrant further evaluation and potential treatment,” she adds.