They found that eating more vegetables, especially cooked ones, didn’t reduce people’s risk of heart attack, stroke or other heart problems, or dying from these conditions. Eating a modest amount of vegetables each day may have little impact on your heart health, suggests a new study released Feb. 21. Researchers analyzed the diets of nearly 400,000 U.K. adults and found that eating more vegetables, especially cooked ones, didn’t reduce people’s risk of heart attack, stroke or other heart problems, or dying from these conditions. “Our large study did not find evidence for a protective effect of vegetable intake on the occurrence of CVD [cardiovascular disease],” Qi Feng, PhD, an epidemiologist at the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, said in a statement. While the observational study showed that eating raw vegetables provided some protection against cardiovascular disease, eating cooked vegetables did not. In addition, any benefit of vegetable consumption was reduced when researchers took into account people’s educational level and other socioeconomic factors, as well as lifestyle factors such as physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption, red meat intake, and other aspects of their diet. “Our analyses show that the seemingly protective effect of vegetable intake against CVD risk is very likely to be accounted for by bias from residual confounding factors, related to differences in socioeconomic situation and lifestyle,” said Feng. The study was published on Feb. 21 in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

Vegetables still important part of healthy lifestyle Other experts, though, say this doesn’t mean you should pass on the vegetables. Because this is an observational study, it can’t show that eating more vegetables doesn’t boost heart health, only that there is a connection between the two, given the type of analysis used in the study. “The key problem with an observational study like this is that people who eat different amounts of vegetables will differ, on average, in terms of many other factors as well,” Kevin McConway, PhD, an emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University, said in a statement. For example, people who eat more vegetables may be more health conscious, exercise more, take nutritional supplements, and regularly visit their doctor. These other factors can reduce a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease. Or they may be eating more vegetables because they are already at risk of heart disease and are trying to improve their health. Tom Sanders, ScD, PhD, a professor emeritus of nutrition and dietetics at King’s College London, noted that people in the study who ate more vegetables were more likely to be taking medication for high cholesterol and high blood pressure. These people already have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, which could dampen the apparent effect of eating vegetables on their risk of heart- and blood vessel-related conditions. As a result, “these findings should not be taken to indicate that eating more vegetables has no benefit to health, especially cardiovascular health,” Sanders said in a statement. In addition, measuring the benefit of one component of the diet can be difficult because when a person eats more vegetables, they eat less of something else. What they eat less of can have different effects on their health — swapping out fruit for vegetables will likely have less of an impact on heart health than cutting back on red meat instead. McConway said the way the researchers analyzed the data doesn’t allow for this kind of food-substitution effect.