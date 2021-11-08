Share on Pinterest Experts recommend eating more plant-based foods to reduce the risk of stroke. Stefan Tomic/Getty Images

Researchers say foods high in vegetable fat can help lower your stroke risk while foods high in animal fats can increase it.

Experts recommend eating more plant-based foods as well as seafood and whole grains.

They also recommend reducing the amount of red meat and processed meat in your diet.

Is eating fats ever healthy?

Should you eliminate all fats from your diet?

How much fat is too much?

The answers aren’t as clear-cut as you might think.

Here’s some advice from researchers who released a report on Nov. 8 comparing various types of fat and their health effects.

No, you shouldn’t eliminate all fats. A healthy diet includes some fats. But you should pay attention to the types of fat you eat.

The researchers’ study looked at stroke risk from fat derived from vegetable, dairy, and nondairy animal sources.

The research is scheduled to be presented this weekend at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021 . This forum provides information on worldwide scientific advancements, research, and evidence-based updates for cardiovascular health.

The new study hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published yet.

The researchers reported that fats derived from plants, such as olive oil, canola or sunflower oil, soy oil, nuts, and seeds, can lower your risk of disease. They also found that a diet high in these fats can reduce the risk of stroke.

On the other hand, they reported, fats derived from animal-based foods can increase your risk of stroke.

“Our findings indicate the type of fat and different food sources of fat are more important than the total amount of dietary fat in the prevention of cardiovascular disease including stroke,” said Fenglei Wang, PhD, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow in the department of nutrition at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, said in a press statement.

“If we compare the finding to other studies examining plant-based versus animal fats, the results are fairly consistent,” Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian in charge of wellness nutrition services at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, told Healthline.

“There are two primary forms of fat: saturated and unsaturated,” explained Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, who works with Balance One Supplements. “Saturated fats come from animal sources, while unsaturated fats come from plants. The difference between them is a small distinction at the molecular level that has big implications. Saturated fats lack a double bond between the individual carbon atoms that connect the fatty acids,” says Best.

“In contrast, unsaturated fatty acids have at least one, sometimes more, carbon atoms providing a connection. Because of this, saturated fats are commonly solid at room temperature leading to their increased risk for causing chronic illnesses like heart disease and stroke,” she said.