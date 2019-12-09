Share on Pinterest E-cigarette use may be linked to an increased risk of depression, and the culprit could be nicotine. Getty Images

A new report suggests that vaping may increase the risk of depression.

Vaping has previously been linked to death and illness due to lung injury.

The antidepressant bupropion may help aid vaping cessation.

In a report published on December 4, 2019 in JAMA Network Open, researchers examined whether there’s any link between vaping and depression .

In the study, they examined data from 892,394 U.S. adults. The participants were randomly surveyed by telephone. The researchers asked them about their use of e-cigarettes and their history of depression.

When the researchers analyzed the data, they found that people who vaped — both current and former — were more likely to report a history of depression.

In addition, the more frequently a person vaped, the greater the chances were that they would have had depression.

The authors believe that nicotine might be the reason for this effect.

Exposure to nicotine over a long period of time can disrupt the cerebral dopamine pathway, increase stress sensitivity, and disrupt the coping mechanisms that normally help protect against depression, the authors say.

E-cigarettes also contain other contaminants, such as trace metals, which can affect the nervous system, potentially contributing to depression.

The authors further point out that e-cigarettes may also contain certain nitrosamines and volatile organic compounds commonly found in traditional tobacco products.

These substances are known to interfere with the metabolism of several psychiatric medications, reducing their levels in the blood.

This suggests that e-cigarettes might act in a similar way, potentially interfering with depression treatments.

But it wasn’t clear from the study if vaping was responsible for the participants’ depression or the other way around, the authors state. People with existing depression could be vaping because they’re depressed.

“Even though causation cannot be implied from this study, it’s concerning for me as a pediatrician and addiction medicine physician,” said Kenneth A. Zoucha, MD, assistant professor in the college of medicine and the department of psychiatry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Zoucha, who wasn’t affiliated with the study, said the soaring number of high school youth and young adults using e-cigarettes is alarming and has been labeled an epidemic by the U.S. Surgeon General.

“My clinical experience treating youth with both depression and nicotine use by way of e-cigarettes mirrors this study,” he said. “Although this study looks at adults only and further longitudinal studies are needed to confirm causation, I believe this information gives us cause to act to further limit e-cigarette use by adolescents and young adults.”