The CDC is investigating why dozens of young people had severe lung disease after using e-cigarettes. Share on Pinterest State officials are investigating why teens had such a severe reaction after using e-cigarettes. Getty Images The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating why more than 149 people — primarily teens and young adults — have been hospitalized with severe lung illness after vaping. The agency reported on Wednesday that they still don’t have a cause, but that everyone who had been hospitalized had used an e-cigarette. In many cases the patients reported using the cannabis compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their e-cigarette, but the CDC hasn’t concluded if any specific product is to blame. Patients reported shortness of breath, chest pain, and gastrointestinal issues and vomiting before being hospitalized. Additionally, with cases reported in 15 states and a variety of symptoms, officials are unclear if these cases are all related or different incidents. The cases first made headlines after 11 teens and young adults in Wisconsin, and 3 in Illinois, were hospitalized for lung damage potentially linked to vaping earlier this summer. Currently the Food and Drug Administration is also investigating the cases alongside the CDC and local state health departments.

Toxic chemicals in e-cigarette vapor Dr. Susan Walley, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said these cases are “very concerning” because similar problems could develop in other youth, a growing number of whom are vaping. Between 2017 and 2018, e-cigarette use increased from 11.7 percent to 20.8 percent among high school students, according to the CDC . Even before the recent cases, research raised questions about the safety of electronic cigarettes and vaping. A 2018 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found, “There is conclusive evidence that in addition to nicotine, most e-cigarette products contain and emit numerous potentially toxic substances.” This includes chemicals that can damage cells or cause lung disease or cardiovascular disease. E-cigarettes also produce ultrafine particles, which are linked to lung and cardiovascular problems.

Problems for a new device Dr. Michael Steinberg, a professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and director of the Tobacco Dependence Program at Rutgers University’s Center for Tobacco Studies, said one challenge in understanding the long-term health effects of vaping is that widespread use of e-cigarettes is still relatively new. However, “Even with the short period of time that [e-cigarettes have] been out… there’s evidence to date that those chemicals can cause inflammatory effects on the lungs,” he said. Dr. Wassim Labaki, a clinical lecturer in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine and the medical director of the Lung Volume Reduction Surgery Program at the University of Michigan, pointed to a 2017 study of 11th- and 12th-grade students. Researchers found that e-cigarette users were twice as likely to experience chronic cough, phlegm, or bronchitis, compared to teens who never vaped. “The Wisconsin cases obviously represent a much more severe manifestation of such symptoms,” said Labaki. “And some of them required mechanical ventilation for respiratory support.”

Vaping products vary widely Steinberg said people often think e-cigarette products are all similar, but there’s actually a lot of variation — from first-generation disposables to ones you can refill at your local vape shop to the more recent pod devices like JUUL. Even nicotine content can vary considerably between different e-cigarette products. But regardless of the product, Steinberg said if the chemicals in the vapor “get into the vulnerable lung tissue, it’s not surprising that you’re going to see an inflammatory effect.” Walley said the “sad reality” is that right now there’s very little regulation of e-cigarettes and e-liquids by the FDA, which oversees tobacco products. “None of the e-cigarette products that are currently on the market have had a premarket review,” said Walley. “And that’s largely because of the failure of the FDA to initiate that.” Premarket approval is a review done by the FDA to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of certain medical devices — which e-cigarettes were intended as when they were first introduced. Earlier this year, the American Academy of Pediatrics, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, and other groups successfully sued the FDA to speed up its review of e-cigarettes. But right now, the lack of regulation only intensifies the health risks. “E-cigarette users don’t have much control over what they eventually get exposed to when vaping,” said Labaki. “However, the consequences of such exposures are real, and can be as severe as respiratory failure, as we have seen in the case of the Wisconsin teens.”