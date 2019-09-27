Share on Pinterest Officials are investigating why some e-cig users have developed lung disease. Getty Images As illnesses and deaths linked to vaping continue to rise, health officials urge people to stop using e-cigarettes.

Officials report 26 deaths have been linked to lung illnesses related to vaping.

The CDC has announced that the majority of illnesses are linked to products containing THC. Editor’s note: This is a developing story that has been updated multiple times since it was first published. Healthline will continue to update this article when there is new information. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that products containing THC may be behind the massive spike in lung illnesses related to vaping. THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana and is responsible for the feeling of being high. The CDC announced in their Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that the vast majority of people who got sick after vaping had used products containing THC. About 77 percent of people with vaping-related illnesses used products that contained THC or a mix of both THC and nicotine. Only around 16 percent of those who got sick said they used products that contained nicotine but not THC. The number of vaping-related illnesses has currently reached 1,299 cases, up from 1,080. The cases were detected in 49 states and 1 U.S. territory, federal health officials reported . Currently, 26 deaths linked to vaping have been confirmed in 21 states. “The increasing number of lung injury cases we see associated with e-cigarette use, or vaping, is deeply concerning,” Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a statement . “Unfortunately, this may be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the escalating health threat this outbreak poses to the American public, particularly youth and young adults. CDC will continue to work with FDA and state health partners to investigate the cause, or causes, of this outbreak and to bring an end to these lung injuries.” The CDC is working with state and local governments to locate if there’s a particular line or device that’s linked to these illnesses. They reported that in Illinois and Wisconsin, most of the THC-containing products were acquired from informal sources like friends, family, or illicitly from a dealer. Scott Krakower, DO, assistant unit chief of psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital, Glen Oaks, New York, specializes in working with teens and young adults with addiction issues. He pointed out that everyone should be concerned about vaping products, especially those from the black market. “It is clear that every time a person ingests one of these products, they are taking a risk,” he told Healthline. “These products specifically attract youth, as they may have a fun or novel appearance and are easy to conceal. The public should proceed with caution before ingestion of any of these products.”

Serious Illnesses The vaping-related illness has lead to serious complications and even death. According to the CDC over 90 percent of those with symptoms were hospitalized. Many of the people affected required supplemental oxygen, and some had to be put on a ventilator to help them breathe. “These developments are extremely concerning, especially because most victims are teenagers or young adults,” said Dr. Wassim Labaki, a pulmonary disease physician at the University of Michigan. E-cigarettes — battery-powered devices that heat liquids with substances such as nicotine and marijuana — have been around for more than a decade. But reports of vaping-related illnesses started showing up in April with cases dramatically rising starting in July. Since then, the number of cases has grown steadily. Patients report experiencing symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath, as well as nausea, fatigue, and weight loss. Symptoms may develop over a few days or several weeks.

CDC and FDA narrow investigation The focus of the investigation is narrowing, but “complex questions” remain, Ileana Arias , PhD, the CDC’s acting deputy director for noninfectious diseases, said in a briefing . “Until we have a cause and while this investigation is ongoing… we’re recommending individuals consider not using e-cigarettes,” she said. The FDA, though, has focused its warnings on vaping products containing THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. Many people affected reported recently vaping cannabis products . But some said they had used e-cigarettes containing both THC and nicotine, or only nicotine. Given the number of questions that remain about these cases — and that e-cigarettes are largely unregulated — many health officials are urging caution. “There is no guarantee that vaping is safe, especially if ‘black market’ products are used,” said Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Mitch Zeller , JD, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, echoed this in a briefing. “If you’re thinking of purchasing one of these products off the street, out of the back of a car, out of a trunk, in an alley… think twice,” he said. He also warned against adding compounds to vaping products, even those purchased at licensed retailers.

Vitamin E compound is possible culprit CDC officials currently believe that these cases involve chemical exposure, rather than an infection. Early aboratory testing has identified one possible culprit — vitamin E acetate. The New York State Department of Health said earlier this month that nearly all cannabis-containing samples tested as part of the state’s investigation contained “very high” levels of this compound. This wasn’t found in nicotine-based products that were tested. Vitamin E acetate is a common nutritional supplement that is “not known to cause harm when ingested as a vitamin supplement or applied to the skin,” said the department. But if the compound is aerosolized and then inhaled through the lungs, it’s not clear what kind of damage it can do. Vitamin E acetate isn’t approved as a vape product additive by the New York State Medical Marijuana Program. The department is continuing to investigate whether inhaling this oil-like compound could be responsible for the symptoms seen in patients. Although health officials are keeping an eye on vitamin E acetate, some of the more than 120 samples being tested by the FDA have not contained this compound. “No one substance or compound, including vitamin E acetate, has been identified in all of the samples tested,” said Zeller. States are also reviewing earlier medical records using guidelines developed by the CDC to see if the illnesses extend further back than the first cases reported in July. Dr. Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist with the Illinois Department of Public Health, said during the briefing that so far they’ve identified cases as early as mid-April.