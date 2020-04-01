Some experts are saying people who use e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes could face a higher risk of serious illness with COVID-19.

They say that’s because vaping and smoking damages the lungs and makes it more difficult for a person to fight off COVID-19.

The experts add that despite the potential serious consequences, people who vape or smoke might still not be considered high priority patients at medical facilities.

They say the best thing to do now is stop smoking and vaping.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you smoke or vape, you might be increasing your health risks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse has written on its blog that people who vape, along with those who smoke cigarettes and marijuana, or have substance use disorders, could have increased difficulty if they contract COVID-19.

Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer of the American Lung Association, wrote on his organization’s website that vaping or smoking can weaken a person’s ability to recover from COVID-19.

“What we do know for sure is that smoking and vaping causes harm to the lungs, leaving lung issue inflamed, fragile, and susceptible to infection,” Rizzo said.

There are established concerns about the long-term health problems caused by vaping, but the practice simply hasn’t been around long enough to produce much long-term evidence.

The same is true for COVID-19, which came to the attention of health officials in December 2019 after it surfaced in a food market in Wuhan, China. The illness is caused by an infection from SARS-CoV-2, the name of the coronavirus.

This make the effects of vaping and smoking with COVID-19 challenging for researchers.

“There is no evidence to date,” said Dr. Laura Crotty Alexander, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep at the University of California San Diego. “However, it’s difficult to track because we still do not have ICD-10 (the latest version of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases) codes to show which patients vape and which do not.”

“And many healthcare providers do not specifically ask about vaping,” she added.