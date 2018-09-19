A New Mexico spa has issued a warning about HIV infections from “vampire facials.” Here are the benefits and risks.

Share on Pinterest Image courtesy of Instagram/kimkardashian

In a single Instagram post, Kim Kardashian made “vampire facials” famous.

Now, the threat of HIV infections at a New Mexico spa has highlighted the hidden dangers in the procedure.

Many are asking if the benefits of a “vampire facial” are worth the risk.



Healthline spoke with several skin experts to better understand what this facial entails and if people should be concerned.



Dr. Lisa Donofrio, associate clinical professor in the department of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine, told Healthline that readers should be wary to equate “vampire facial” with a medical term.

“It’s a marketing term and can mean many different things,” she said.



So what are you signing up for if you decide to get one? Well, it depends which clinic you ask.

Procedures that clinics describe as vampire facials include:

taking a patient’s whole blood and mixing it with Restylane (or Juvederm)

mixing a patient’s plasma with Restylane

injecting a patient’s whole blood or plasma into wrinkles and folds without adding a filler

microneedling the platelet-rich portion of a patient’s plasma into the surface of the skin



The latter procedure is arguably the most popular and is referred to as PRP.

According to Dr. Marc DuPéré, a Royal College–certified cosmetic plastic surgeon at the Visage Clinic in Toronto, the procedure is popular and can be beneficial beyond facials.

PRP can be used for hair loss and transplants, fat grafting procedures, and laser skin procedures like vaginal rejuvenation, DuPéré said.