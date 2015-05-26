Researchers in Japan are developing a vaccine that may someday replace the daily pill people take for hypertension.

Scientists in Japan are developing a vaccine that someday may be able to lower blood pressure for up to six months, according to new research published today in Hypertension, the journal of the American Heart Association.

The researchers have concluded a long-term study with rats that they say may lead to a breakthrough treatment for people with high blood pressure, one that would be a lower cost alternative to taking a daily pill.

Dr. Hironori Nakagami, Ph.D., a professor at Japan’s Osaka University and co-author of the study, said, “The potential of a vaccine for hypertension offers an innovative treatment that could be very effective for the control of non-compliance, which is one of the major problems in the management of hypertensive patients.”

The DNA vaccine created by Nakagami and his colleagues works similarly to common angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor medications. It targets angiotensin II, a hormone that constricts blood vessels and consequently raises blood pressure. Higher blood pressure forces the heart to work harder.

In the Osaka study, researchers used needleless injections to inoculate hypertensive rats three times at two-week intervals. The vaccine lowered the rats’ blood pressure for up to six months and it reduced tissue damage to the heart and blood vessels, which is associated with hypertension.

The scientists found no other signs of organ damage, such as in the kidney or liver. Other studies have tested vaccines for hypertension, but none had lasting results and some had adverse side effects.

