Vaccinated commuter train passengers helped prevent a measles outbreak after an infected student rode during rush-hour.

High levels of vaccinated people are being touted as the reason why a person infected with measles didn’t create an outbreak in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Last Thursday, officials announced that an unvaccinated University of California, Berkeley, student who lived off campus traveled through the area’s largest public transportation system between Feb. 4 and Feb. 7, potentially exposing thousands of people to the highly infectious virus.

The student traveled from home in Contra Costa County to class via the Bay Area Rapid Transit System, or BART, the fifth most-used transit system in the U.S. with nearly 422,000 riders a week. The student, who was not named, rode during busy morning and evening commute hours.

Health officials say the student most likely contracted measles while traveling abroad. Symptoms of the virus can take up to a week to emerge.

Vicky Balladares, a spokeswoman for Contra Costa Health Services, said that despite an infected passenger riding on the train system, an outbreak was avoided because a high percentage of Bay Area residents are vaccinated.

“Things seem very quiet,” she said, adding that no new measles cases have been reported as of Tuesday.

The MMR vaccine, which is recommended for nearly all children beginning at 12 to 47 months, can effectively protect against measles infection. The only people who should not get an MMR vaccination are those with compromised immune systems and babies younger than 12 months.

