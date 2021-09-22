Share on Pinterest Smaller gatherings over the Labor Day weekend don’t appear to have had a major impact on COVID-19 cases. Ross Helen/Getty Images COVID-19 cases in the United States have decreased during the past 2 weeks, although some states are becoming “hot spots.”

Experts say it doesn’t appear that travel and gatherings during the Labor Day weekend had a major impact on COVID-19 transmission.

They say low vaccination rates and large gatherings without mask mandates are bigger factors. More National Guard troops are being dispatched to Kentucky hospitals this week as nearly 70 percent of the state’s 96 hospitals are facing severe staffing shortages after a sharp spike in COVID-19 admissions. The state is considered a COVID-19 hotspot. New cases have averaged more than 4,000 per day the past week, with only about 51 percent of the state’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged residents to get vaccinated and not count on getting monoclonal antibody treatments. He said that the federal government is dealing with supply shortages because of extraordinary demand for the antibody treatment. “What this shortage ought to tell you is that if you’re unvaccinated and you get really sick, not only might there not be a bed in the hospital for you because they are so full, but that monoclonal antibody treatment might not be there for you either,” Beshear said.

Part of a Labor Day surge? Due to the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that unvaccinated people in the United States stay home over the Labor Day weekend. CDC officials added that even vaccinated people needed to consider the risk of holiday travel. The number of new cases was growing so rapidly that hospitals in Florida, South Carolina, Texas, and Louisiana were running low on oxygen supplies. But according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker, the number of new cases nationally is down 12 percent the past 2 weeks. “If you look at the U.S. case counts, I think you might be able to discern a small bump that could be from Labor Day weekend,” Dr. George Rutherford III, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California San Francisco, told Healthline. “However, so far, it’s not very large and may just be a biological variation.” The numbers are still trending up in some parts of the country, but Dr. Amesh Adalja, FIDSA, an infectious diseases specialist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Maryland, said that may be due to other reasons. “There are some states where cases are increasing, such as Montana, Alaska, and West Virginia,” he told Healthline. “But that is likely a reflection of low vaccination rates, a different delta timeline and high rates of social interaction among the unvaccinated. That’s irrespective of whether it’s a holiday weekend.”