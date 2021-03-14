Share on Pinterest Experts say that there are safety protocols to follow while dating, even if both people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Filippo Bacci/Getty Images

Experts say that revealing your COVID-19 vaccination status online can present some privacy risks.

They say that this is especially true if you post a photo of your vaccination card or discuss other personal information, such as where you got your vaccine.

Going on a date isn’t completely risk-free, even if both people are vaccinated, and you should still follow safety protocols.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public health experts agree that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is an effective way of protecting yourself from contracting the disease and from preventing serious illness.

But does this mean you should discuss your vaccination status with potential partners before even agreeing to meet in person?

Yes and no.

Dr. Edgar Sanchez, an infectious disease physician and vice chairman at Orlando Health Infectious Disease Group, says privacy does matter.

“You should celebrate getting vaccinated,” he told Healthline.

But celebrating isn’t the same as posting your vaccination status to your dating profile or social media accounts.

Doing so could pose a potential privacy risk.

“I don’t see a problem with telling anyone you’ve been vaccinated,” said Sanchez.

“However, be mindful of posting photos of the information on your vaccination card that scammers can exploit,” he added. “Vaccine cards show name and date of birth.”

They also include the vaccination type and the date and location of administration.

“Scammers can also use them to make fake cards,” Sanchez said.