Researchers say new technology could eliminate the need for batteries on fitness devices, allowing them to be lighter and sleeker.

What if you could use the human body to power electronic devices?

A group of scientists at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) are doing just that.

In an article published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science, the authors reported their recent invention of a flexible skin patch that generates electricity from human sweat.

“It’s like a battery, but the power is generated by a chemical called lactate,” Amay Bandodkar, first author of the paper, told Healthline.

Now a postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern University, Bandodkar recently completed a PhD in nanoengineering at UCSD.

“The lactate in sweat is basically consumed by this patch, which generates electricity that can be used for powering other medical devices,” he said.

The patch exhibits an open circuit voltage of 0.5 volts, and a power density of almost 1.2 milliwatts per centimeters squared.

That represents the highest power density recorded to date for a wearable biofuel cell. In fact, it’s nearly 10 times more powerful than past devices.

So far, the developers have used the patch to power a light emitting diode (LED) and a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) radio.

In the future, they believe it may be used to power sensors designed to monitor wearers’ health and fitness.

“Right now, we have all these wearable sensors and systems that require bulky batteries. And many times, the weight of the battery is much higher than the weight of the actual device,” Bandodkar explained. “But what you have with this patch is an on-body energy harvesting system, which can generate electricity from your body and use it for powering other wearable systems.”

By eliminating the need for bulky batteries, wearable biofuel cells may help experts develop smaller and lighter medical devices that can be worn on the body, and powered by it, too.

