The type of lubricant you use can make a big difference when it comes to getting pregnant. Planning to get pregnant can be lots of fun, including the having more sex part. However, sometimes increased intercourse can take a toll on your body. "When patients are trying to conceive, especially if they are [consulting with] a doctor or using a fertility app, most of them are having sex every other day during their fertile window," Dr. Lakeisha Richardson, an OB-GYN in Mississippi, told Healthline. Yet, with most people living busy lives, Richardson says that many couples don't allow enough time for foreplay during sexual encounters. "It takes about 20 minutes for female arousal, which can release a woman's own natural lubricants in the cervix and vagina," she said. "Since the frequency of sex increases when trying to conceive, time becomes an issue and most couples are using some kind of lubricant to [speed things up]." The type of lubricant you use, though, can make a difference when it comes to getting pregnant, stresses Richardson.

Why using the right lubricant is key for conception When vaginal lubricants were originally developed, they were solely designed to provide lubrication for intercourse. "We weren't thinking about how they affect pregnancy, sperm, or eggs, and vaginal lubricants actually contained a spermicide, which absolutely helped people not get pregnant," explained Richardson. While most lubricants don't contain spermicides anymore, she says many contain ingredients like petroleum, propylene glycol, glycerin, parabens, silicone, and Nonoxynol-9 (sometimes abbreviated as N-9). All of these ingredients can affect sperm motility — the ability of sperm to move properly through a woman's reproductive tract. "These [ingredients] decrease the ability of the sperm to make it through the product and into the cervix to meet the egg," Richardson said. "They also can decrease the viability of the sperm, so even the sperm that actually can move through the product are not as viable when they actually meet the egg." In addition to avoiding lubricants that contain these ingredients, Richardson recommends using a sperm-friendly, glycerin-free, PHP-balanced, isotonic lubricant, such as Pre-Seed, made by First Response. "I like this brand because they also make products that are for fertility testing, ovulation testing, and pregnancy testing," said Richardson. "Now, most lubricant companies are making a product that they consider sperm-friendly or fertility-friendly. Some use the term TTC (Trying to Conceive)."