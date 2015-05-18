Researchers say patients who use both medical marijuana and pain medications don’t have an increased risk for alcohol and substance abuse.

For nearly 5,000 years, since the Chinese began treating various ills by drinking tea brewed from marijuana, the flowering plant has been utilized as a medicine.

Today, medical cannabis is being used increasingly as an alternative to prescription medications for chronic pain or in combination with prescription pain medications.

When medical marijuana was introduced to help manage chronic pain, researchers expected that adding it to prescription medications would lead to heavier or more frequent use of alcohol or drugs.

However, a new study published today in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs concludes that patients who use both marijuana and prescription opioids are not at increased risk for alcohol and drug abuse.

Brian Perron, Ph.D., associate professor of social work at the University of Michigan, is the lead author of the study, which examined data gathered from 273 patients (average age 40) in a medical marijuana clinic in Michigan.

More than 60 percent of the patients reported they also had used prescription pain medications within the past month. This simultaneous use has not been widely studied, Perron said, but the results surprised him and his fellow researchers.

“Although persons who received both medical cannabis and prescription opioids reported higher levels of pain, they showed very few differences in their use of alcohol and other street drugs compared with those receiving medical cannabis only,” he said.

