Both the Biden and Trump administrations plan to release more COVID-19 vaccine doses without reserving any for boosters.

If boosters are delayed, it may change how effective the vaccines are.

We talked to experts about the plan and how it might affect the pandemic.

In a response to a sluggish rollout of the first round of COVID-19 vaccines, both President-elect Joe Biden and the Trump administration have pivoted how the vaccine will be released.

Yesterday, the Trump administration said it’s planning to release vaccine doses without reserving any for boosters.

The news comes days after CNN reported that the Biden administration will present a plan to release the vast majority of every available dose of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines without holding on to doses for booster shots.

Biden has laid out a timeline indicating 100 million shots in the first 100 days of his presidency.

Both these vaccines are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This move goes against what the FDA advised on Jan. 4, indicating that a reserve of vaccine doses should be saved to ensure that those who received the first dose would be able to receive the booster.

The booster shot ensures the highest level of protection.

“This is a two-dose vaccine. We know it’s given at two doses, and you get 95 percent protection with two doses. That we know,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and attending physician in the division of infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“People have extrapolated that one dose has a level of efficacy that we should embrace. It is likely that people given one dose will have shorter-lived immunity than those given two. But we don’t know because there are no studies,” he said.

Both vaccines available in the United States are estimated to be about 95 percent effective, but only if both doses are taken.

But the sluggish start to the U.S. vaccination program has pushed officials to look for new ways to protect people quickly as COVID-19 cases surge.

It should be noted that Biden’s plan doesn’t mean forgoing the two-dose regimen.

The new administration is expecting that manufacturers will be able to produce enough vaccine supply to give everyone the booster shot within the recommended 3- to 4-week period.

But some experts are worried that this may not happen, and that booster doses will be delayed.