As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States continues to climb, the country may be headed for a 'full-blown' outbreak. Getty Images Experts have voiced concerns that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases could indicate the United States is heading toward a "full-blown" outbreak.

In some states, the number of people who are getting sick and going to the hospital has exponentially increased.

A number of hospitals in some counties are at, or near, ICU capacity, meaning they can’t admit additional patients.

Experts say maintaining good hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing face masks are the best way to help stop the spread of COVID-19. More than 130,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, and more than 3 million people have had an infection, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which tracks the virus worldwide. Hot spots in the South and West have helped the United States maintain its global COVID-19 lead, with confirmed cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continuing to rise even as other countries see their numbers dropping. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Monday that the coronavirus situation in the United States is “really not good,” and more work is needed to slow the spread of the virus. Florida and Texas both broke single-day records over the weekend, according to NPR. Florida reported 11,443 new cases and Texas 8,258 new cases on Saturday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned on Monday of “greater fatalities” due to COVID-19 in coming weeks. Other hot spots have seen weeks-long spikes, with California reporting 5,410 new cases and Arizona 3,536 new cases on Sunday, says NPR. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner pushed back on President Donald Trump’s assertion over the weekend that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless.” Trump didn’t provide any evidence to back up this claim. “The number of people who are getting sick and going to the hospitals has exponentially increased,” Turner told CBS. “The number of people in our ICU beds has exponentially increased. In fact, if we don’t get our hands around this virus quickly, in about two weeks our hospital system could be in serious, serious trouble.” Many experts are similarly worried about what the coming weeks will bring in America’s runaway COVID-19 pandemic. Some have voiced concerns that the United States could be heading toward a “full-blown” outbreak. Although the South and West are seeing the sharpest surges, infections are rising in most states, according to data compiled by the volunteer COVID Tracking Project. “We are in free fall,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, told CNN. And we have yet to see the impact of the holiday weekend, when many Americans crowded together without masks to celebrate. It can take up to 14 days for people exposed to the new coronavirus to show symptoms. Similarly, there’s a lag between newly confirmed infections and hospitalizations, and between hospitalizations and deaths.

Hot-spot states taking steps to slow coronavirus Bahl is also concerned about rising cases in Florida, but he says we won’t know right away how bad things will get. “It’s tough to speculate at this time because we are so early into this [surge],” he said. “The coming weeks will definitely give us a better picture of whether Florida is going to look like New York.” But he adds that the numbers in Florida are still rising, so people need to be prepared for things to get worse. How much worse is difficult to say. Fauci told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at the end of June that unless the steep rise isn’t slowed, the country may soon exceed 100,000 new cases a day. However, it’s not just the surge in cases that has experts worried. It’s where they’re happening. When the United States first peaked in early April, cases were concentrated in a few hot spots, such as New York City and Seattle. Now 10 times as many counties are hot spots. Americans traveling this summer also risk spreading the virus to areas of the country that have been largely untouched, or reintroducing it to places like New York City that were hard-hit earlier in the pandemic. Some states with low case numbers are taking steps to prevent this from happening. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on June 25 that people from 19 states, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas, are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, Connecticut, or New Jersey. As we learned earlier in the pandemic, the longer it takes to control the coronavirus, the harder it becomes to change the trajectory of infections and deaths. “Soon we’re not going to be able to mitigate anything because the community spread has been so large,” Heinz said. As a result of recent surges, at least 16 states paused or rolled back their reopening plans leading up to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. In Arizona, Florida, Texas, and other states, bars were directed to close back down. Miami-Dade County instituted a 10 p.m. curfew over the holiday weekend. Many beaches in South Florida were closed. Even states that aren’t current hot spots are playing it safe. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delayed indoor dining at restaurants. Cuomo said he may do the same. With no guarantee of an effective vaccine against the coronavirus anytime soon, public health measures such as physical distancing, handwashing, and cloth face coverings are the best way to slow the spread of the virus. Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday requiring Texans in counties with 20 or more coronavirus cases to wear a face covering while in public. Florida and Arizona don’t have statewide mask requirements, but some cities in those states, such as Phoenix, have passed mask orders. What about lockdowns? During the earlier peak of the pandemic, at least 316 million people in at least 42 states were urged to stay home. New York state, which enacted strict stay-at-home orders in April and May, reported its lowest number of COVID-19 deaths on June 28. There’s no sign that governors in hot-spot states are considering new stay-at-home orders, preferring to keep their economies running at mostly full speed. Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, described this on Twitter as “Operation Cake and Eat It.” “The gamble of the Southern Governors: If we increase mask compliance and shut down the bars, that will slow the acceleration, so that we can still open the economy,” he wrote. However, it will take a few weeks before we know whether the mask orders — without a lockdown — have succeeded in blunting the spread of the coronavirus in hot-spot states.