Share on Pinterest Experts say keeping unvaccinated children out of classrooms protects them as well as other students. Getty Images

A high school in Michigan has banned unvaccinated kids following a chickenpox outbreak.

Many schools are grappling with an uptick in unvaccinated kids, which has led to various outbreaks.

Experts say keeping unvaccinated kids home is the only real way to contain these outbreaks.

Parents of high school students at an eastern Michigan high school have been issued a stark order.

If your children aren’t vaccinated, they aren’t allowed to return to school until they’ve gotten their shots.

Following a chickenpox outbreak at Marysville High School, the St. Clair County Health Department identified 37 students who couldn’t prove they’d been inoculated.

In a letter to parents, health department officials said the affected students won’t be allowed to attend school until they’ve proven that their chickenpox shots are up to date.

While such stories may raise the ire of those who subscribe to the anti-vaccination movement, experts agree that this is a case of a government agency promoting good public health.

“The health department is facing some hard decisions in this case,” Dr. Michael Grosso, chief medical officer and chair of pediatrics at Northwell Health’s Huntington Hospital in Huntington, New York, told Healthline.

“Chickenpox, also called varicella, becomes contagious before the rash appears and remains so until all lesions have crusted,” Grosso explained. “The incubation period is up to three weeks. Of course, administering vaccine to the unimmunized is helpful, but protection takes several weeks.”

While chickenpox was once seen as a benign rite of passage, the vaccine means it’s no longer necessary to suffer through the itchy — and sometimes dangerous — ailment.

“Though most often an uncomplicated, if uncomfortable, viral infection, varicella can attack the liver and brain, cause serious secondary infections, and occasionally lead to death,” said Grosso.