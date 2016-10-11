Organizers at a digital health platform introduce a day designed to encourage employees to skip work for some preventative healthcare. Share on Pinterest Are you one of the 60 percent of working Americans who feel uncomfortable leaving work for medical appointments? Are you lacking the medical care you need because you fear being penalized for taking a day off from work? Today, digital health platform Zocdoc proposed a solution to workaholic worrywarts by introducing Unsick Day. It’s a dedicated day off for employees across the United States to go to checkups, annual physicals, screenings, and dental cleanings that are often neglected due to work-related obligations. “Most of us know that going to the doctor for a checkup is important, but all too often, the pressures and expectations of work take precedence,” Dr. Oliver Kharraz, Zocdoc’s founder, and chief executive officer, said in a press release. “Even at the most progressive companies, many employees worry that they will be judged or penalized if they take time off for a routine checkup. As business leaders, it’s not enough to simply offer healthcare benefits. We have to be more proactive in empowering employees to take care of themselves.” Read more: Physicians drive across country to get men to go to the doctor »

Clash between work, health According to a new Zocdoc survey, three out of five U.S. employees feel uncomfortable leaving work for preventative care appointments. In addition, 9 in 10 workers admit they would cancel or reschedule doctor appointments due to the pressures of their workplace. While there’s an obvious clash between work and health, Zocdoc hopes to change this adversarial relationship by encouraging employers to create a work environment that allows employees to take charge of their health through preventative care. “Our mission as a company is to give power to the patient, but there are all of these things that get in the way when it comes to people taking care of themselves, and we found out that there is a really serious conflict between work and health. And if we want people to be empowered to take good care of themselves we need to do more, and companies need to be much more proactive and encourage their employees to put their benefits to good use. So, that’s how Unsick Day was born,” Jessica Aptman, vice president of communications at Zocdoc, told Healthline. Zocdoc’s survey also found that despite the fact that the majority of adults in the United States receive health insurance coverage from their employers, only 1 in 4 American workers say they have utilized all of their preventative health benefits. That means that the millions of dollars companies are spending on health benefits are going to waste. “A lot of people don’t feel empowered to go to the doctor by their company culture and their management teams. Sixty percent of American workers feel uncomfortable leaving work and half say their employers or company culture makes them feel this way, so there is definitely this feeling that they might be penalized for missing work, so by implementing Unsick Day employees won’t be penalized because their companies support this,” said Aptman. Read more: Diet and exercise are still the best preventative measures against diabetes »