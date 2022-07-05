Share on Pinterest Hernandez & Sorokina/Stocksy Influenza is a virus that affects millions of people in the United States each year.

Each year between 40 and 50 percent of adults get their influenza vaccine, according to the CDC .

Scientists are now studying a vaccine in a phase 1 trial that could potentially protect against all flu strains. A new form of the flu vaccine is currently under trial to help protect against all forms of influenza. The National Institutes of Health recently announced it is beginning its phase one trial for a universal flu vaccine. Currently, the yearly seasonal flu shot only covers certain strains of the virus. However, scientists are now studying a vaccine that could protect against all flu strains. While this is not the first attempt at creating this type of vaccine, this experimental vaccine has shown success in animal models and, for the first time, is being tested in humans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , it estimates that between 2019 and 2020, 35 million people had symptomatic influenza. This resulted in over 380,000 hospitalizations and about 20,000 deaths. Protection against influenza not only requires individuals to practice safe and healthy measures like handwashing, distancing from sick individuals, and wearing a mask when available but also the influenza vaccine. "​We know that the influenza virus has a great capacity to change and that's the main reason why we have to have an update to the ​​influenza vaccine each year," says Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee.

What is going on with the new trial The current trial is in the Phase 1 stage, with about 100 individuals getting the experimental vaccine. “The current flu vaccines only cover the strains that are actually in the vaccine, 4 strains currently,” said Dr. Paul Goepfert, Director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Some years the available vaccine is highly effective in defending against the flu, and in other years the virus has changed significantly enough that it evades protection. According to the trial data, up to 100 individuals between 18 and 55 years old who do not smoke and have not yet received the currently available influenza vaccine are enrolled. Participants do not know if they are receiving which one of the three available inoculations. One group will receive the experimental vaccine intramuscularly in their arm and a placebo of saline intranasally or in their nose. Another group will receive a saline placebo in their arm and the vaccine intranasally. The final group will receive a placebo through both methods. Over the next 7 months, all participants will have their symptoms monitored, their temperature checked, and additional testing to determine the immune response to the vaccine.