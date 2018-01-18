UCLA researchers say they may have discovered a way to defeat the influenza virus’ defense mechanisms. That could pave the way for an effective nasal spray.

By studying the genome of the influenza virus, researchers believe they may have come up with a way to develop a universal flu vaccine.

Scientists at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) say they have tested the vaccine “candidate” in animals with positive results.

They plan to test their nasal spray medication in animals with two strains of the flu virus and then move on to human trials.

The vaccine would also need to be evaluated and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If the product works as expected, it could be effective against any strain of the flu and therefore be considered a universal flu vaccine.

If all goes well, the vaccine could potentially be used against other viruses.

The researchers reported their findings today in the journal Science.

Their news comes as the United States is battling one of its toughest flu seasons in years. Part of the reason is this year’s vaccine was only 10 percent effective in Australia against this year’s H3N2 strain.

“This is exactly the kind of research that should first be congratulated and then supported,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, told Healthline.