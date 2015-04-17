Cancer patients without health insurance are charged significantly more for chemotherapy drugs and doctor visits than those with Medicare or other health insurance.

Cancer treatment is expensive. For patients without health insurance, those expenses can quickly spiral out of control.

One reason is that uninsured patients are responsible for their own healthcare costs. A less obvious reason is that cancer patients are not billed equally for the same services.

A new study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shows that uninsured patients are charged substantially more than insured patients. As much as 43 times more in some cases.

Using Medicare data from 2012, researchers analyzed the cost of oxaliplatin, a drug used to treat colorectal cancer. On average, uninsured patients were billed $6,711 for one infusion. The negotiated rate for patients with private insurance was $3,616. The Medicare rate was $3,090.

For some other chemotherapy drugs, the disparities were greater. Carboplatin is a drug used to treat ovarian cancer. Medicare patients were billed $26 per infusion. Uninsured patients were billed $1,124 for the same treatment.

Researchers also evaluated what cancer patients paid to see a doctor. Visits by Medicare patients were billed between $65 and $188. Patients with private insurance were billed between $78 and $246. The uninsured were expected to pay between $129 and $391 for their time with a doctor.

Details of the study are published in the journal Health Affairs.

