Researchers are reporting that two-thirds of people who’ve had acute ischemic strokes were unaware they had undiagnosed risk factors such as hypertension or high cholesterol.

Experts encourage people to schedule medical examinations that can determine if they are have one of these risk factors.

They also say you can reduce the risk of stroke and other conditions by eating healthy, exercising regularly, and not smoking.

Stroke is called a “silent killer” and researchers in a new study conclude that ignorance isn’t bliss when it comes to stroke patients.

Most people who’ve had acute ischemic strokes without prior symptoms had undetected health conditions that put them at risk of stroke, the researchers from Switzerland reported at the European Academy of Neurology Congress 2022.

Their findings haven’t been peer-reviewed or published yet

In their study, the researchers looked at the health records of 4,354 stroke patients who had no previously diagnosed risk factors. They found that 67 percent of them had at least one previously undiagnosed major risk factor (UMRF) for stroke.

The most common vascular UMRF was an imbalance of blood fats such as high cholesterol or raised levels of triglycerides (61 percent of patients), followed by high blood pressure (23 percent). One in 10 patients (10 percent) had atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes a fast and often irregular heartbeat. About 5 percent had diabetes.

Dr. André Rêgo. the lead study author and a researcher at Centre Vaudois, Lausanne, in Switzerland, said that clinical information has been “scarce” about the frequency, patient profile, and stroke mechanisms among stroke patients with previously undiagnosed major vascular risk factors.

“Our findings underline the importance of testing and treating blood fat imbalances such as high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, as well as blood pressure and identifying and treating those with atrial fibrillation and type 2 diabetes”, Rêgo said in a press release.