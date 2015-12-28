A new study finds that ultrasound is comparable to mammography in detecting breast cancer, but doctors caution that ultrasound shouldn’t necessarily replace mammography. Share on Pinterest Two tests may be better than one. That’s the conclusion of researchers in a new study that looked at the reliability of both ultrasounds and mammograms. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. It’s the second most common cancer overall. The disease caused 522,000 deaths worldwide in 2012, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Mammograms are the most common way to screen for breast cancer. In the United States, the procedure is encouraged and available to most women, and is the case in many developed nations. In less developed countries, it’s not as easy to get a mammogram. Even where they exist, they may not be affordable or accessible. That’s why researchers decided to look at ultrasounds as an alternative. Read More: Early-stage Breast Cancer Patients Should Think Twice Before Opting for Mastectomy »

Ultrasound vs. Mammography: What the Study Shows Their study was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute and included 2,809 participants across the United States, Canada, and Argentina. Of those, 2,662 had three annual screenings. These included ultrasound and mammography. They each had a 12-month follow-up or a biopsy. Ultrasound turned out to be just as good at detecting breast cancer as mammography. Ultrasound also found a greater number of invasive and node-negative cancers than the mammograms did. On the downside, there were more false positives with ultrasound than with mammograms. Ultrasound is cheaper than mammography. It's also more portable. The study authors suggest that in countries where breast cancer screening is lacking ultrasound is an effective way to assess breast lumps. There may be another benefit, as well. "Where mammography is available, ultrasound should be seen as a supplemental test for women with dense breasts who do not meet high-risk criteria for screening MRI and for high-risk women with dense breasts who are unable to tolerate MRI," Dr. Wendie A. Berg, Ph.D., the study's lead author said in a press release. Another study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2012, also concluded that for women at increased risk of breast cancer, adding ultrasound or an MRI to a mammogram found more cancers. That study also showed a higher rate of false positives from ultrasound.

Pros and Cons Sharon L. Koehler, D.O., F.A.C.S., is assistant professor of breast surgical oncology in the Department of Clinical Specialties at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine. She shared some of the pros and cons of each test. Koehler believes mammography is the best screening test for breast cancer. She said there is data to prove its efficacy. Also, the images show masses, architectural distortions, calcifications, and asymmetries. "When performed well, it is generally not operator dependent. There may be variability depending on the technician doing the test," Koehler told Healthline. But mammograms expose women to small doses of radiation. Also, mammography may miss masses in dense breasts. "3-D mammography (tomosynthesis) and ultrasonography help to eliminate this occurrence," she said. Breast ultrasound has its advantages, too. The technician may look for lesions hidden within dense breast tissue (parenchyma), Koehler added. There's no radiation involved. How effective an ultrasound exam is depends on the skill of the person performing it. Human error can lead to overlooked lesions or misinterpreted results. But unlike mammography, ultrasound can't make out architectural distortions, calcifications, or asymmetries.