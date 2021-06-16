Share on Pinterest Experts say ultra-processed foods are many times higher in sugar and salt. Davide Luciano/Offset Images Researchers say young children who have diets with ultra-processed foods can experience weight issues into early adulthood.

That weight gain can produce a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Experts say a diet of ultra-processed foods can cause damage at the cellular level and lead to unhealthy eating habits.

They note that ultra-processed foods are generally cheaper and easier to serve than more nutritious meals. Children as young as 7 years old who eat large amounts of ultra-processed food experience steady weight gain into adulthood, leading many to be categorized as having obesity. An analysis published this week in JAMA Pediatrics looked at more than 9,000 children in Britain whose daily diets were about 70 percent ultra-processed, described as high-calorie foods with various artificial ingredients. High-processed foods are made primarily from substances extracted from food, including fats, starches, and sugars. Typically, those products include fast food, soft drinks, frozen meals, candy, and salty snacks. Until 24 years old, the subjects in the “high consumption” category saw an average extra weight gain of about a half-pound and more than a half-inch waist circumference per year over the 10-year study period. Those consuming high amounts of ultra-processed foods face a greater chance of not only obesity but related issues, including diabetes, heart disease, heart attack, and stroke. “The increasing availability and variety of ultra-processed foods have reshaped global food systems by displacing dietary patterns previously based on fresh and minimally processed foods,” the researchers from the Imperial College of London said in a statement. “Of particular concern is the growing consumption of these foods among children and adolescents, who are leading consumers,” they added.

‘Worst offenders to health’ Michelle Tierney, a registered dietician and certified personal trainer specializing in weight management, told Healthline that the study is “rather unsurprising,” but it’s still an important message to reinforce. “Ultra-processed foods are one of the worst offenders to health,” Tierney said. “They negatively affect metabolism at a cellular level, damaging the functions and abilities of cells. It’s like a vicious cycle because processed foods cause things like atherosclerosis, insulin resistance, and weak mitochondria, which in turn cause fatigue, foggy brains, mood disorders, decreased productivity, and more.” Developing such eating habits early in life sets the stage for later problems, Tierney said. Young cells are resilient, which changes as a person ages. “The body is certainly keeping score, and eventually, the build up of these processed foods and their toxic effects accumulate and wreak havoc,” Tierney said. “The human body is quite adaptable, but it can go either way. In this case, it adapts to poor nutrition by inducing disease such as fat storage (obesity), decreased insulin secretion (diabetes), and build up of plaque in the arteries (cardiovascular disease), among others.”