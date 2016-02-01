The scientists at the Francis Crick Institute are expected to begin the experiments in the next few months amid concerns over “designer babies.”

In the next few months, scientists in the United Kingdom are expected to begin experiments in which they will use gene editing to modify the DNA of human embryos.

The Francis Crick Institute announced today that their researchers have received approval from the Human Fertilisation & Embryology Authority (HFEA) to begin the experiments.

The project still needs to receive ethical approval.

The researchers plan to use embryos donated by patients who have surplus embryos from in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

The modified embryos will be for research purposes only and will not be implanted into a woman.

The scientists at the London institute will conduct the experiments to study the first seven days of a fertilized egg’s development, when it grows from one cell to about 250 cells.

The team will be led by Dr. Kathy Niakan. Officials at the Crick Institute said they are pleased with the HFEA’s decision to approve the institute’s research application.

“I am delighted that the HFEA has approved Dr. Niakan’s application,” said Paul Nurse, director of the institute in a statement. “Dr. Niakan’s proposed research is important for understanding how a healthy human embryo develops and will enhance our understanding of IVF success rates, by looking at the very earliest stage of human development.”

