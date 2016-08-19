Hoping for a comprehensive plan to lower obesity rates, medical experts shake their heads at the United Kingdom’s proposed strategy. Share on Pinterest In the past, if you were from a low-income household, you ran the risk of starving. Now you’d be more likely to eat yourself to an earlier death. That’s the case in many industrialized nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, where obesity hits children from low-income households harder than any other group. Nearly a third of British children are either overweight or obese, so U.K. officials hope to rein in the health problems associated with being overweight, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, depression, and a shortened lifespan. These health problems in 2014-15 cost the U.K. government 5.1 billion pounds ($6.7 billion). Read more: Reducing sugar in sodas would greatly reduce obesity, diabetes »

Sugar, sugar One of the culprits they’re targeting, much like other countries around the world, is the excessive amounts of sugar in the food supply. Earlier this week, the United Kingdom unveiled its new plan to combat these issues, including a sin tax on soft drinks. In 2015, doctors with the British Medical Association (BMA) called for a 20 percent tax on sodas and sugary beverages. Other provisions include reducing added sugars in foods by 20 percent, investing in food research to make healthier products, updating the nutrient profile rating system for foods, and increasing physical activity for children in schools. “We are confident that our approach will reduce childhood obesity while respecting consumer choice, economic realities, and, ultimately, our need to eat,” the plan states. “Although we are clear in our goals and firm in the action we will take, the launch of this plan represents the start of a conversation, rather than the final word.” When it was released, health experts and food industry leaders had plenty to say. Read more: Better late than never, doctors begin to treat obesity »

Health groups critical Many health officials were critical of the plan, namely how it was whittled down from 50 pages to only 10. Parts that were removed included further restrictions on advertising junk food to children and things like two-for-one marketing deals. Dr. Sarah Wollaston, health select committee chair, and Conservative member of Parliament, said the document shows “the triumph of industry lobbyists.” “In downgrading the obesity ‘plan’ many important opportunities have been lost to improve children’s diets and tackle health inequality,” she tweeted. “Big interests have trumped those of children in dumping advertising and promotion from the childhood obesity strategy.” Shirley Cramer, executive chief of the Royal Society for Public Health, told the BMA she was also critical of the lack of regulation on marketing and promoting sugar-filled foods to kids. She pointed out it was identified as a “critical area for action” addressed in a report by Public Health England last year. “It is therefore extremely disappointing that these evidence-based recommendations have been dismissed,” she said. “However, it does feel like several pages of the plan are missing; there is a glaring omission around any measures to tackle the aggressive marketing of junk food — on TV, online, and through sponsorship and price promotions.” Overall, as BBC health editor Hugh Pym says, health experts are nearly in universal agreement that the guidelines fall short. Still, some say that increasing physical activity in schools, is “a step in the right direction, albeit a small one.” Read more: Obese people have slim chance of obtaining normal body weight »