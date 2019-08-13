Share on Pinterest Many factors are contributing to the declining birth rate in the United States, including a growing number of people who are waiting to have children later in life. Getty Images The CDC reported U.S. fertility rates declined by 2 percent between 2017 and 2018.

The current rate is now at a historic low that follows a pattern of continual decline over several years in the United States.

Experts say the declining rate is due to many contributing factors, including obesity, pollution, lower teen pregnancy rates, and decisions to start families later in life. The end of society as we know it, according to Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” is precipitated by a single, unexplainable medical phenomenon: widespread infertility. For avid followers of the book, now also a television series, the latest news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that fertility rates have reached an all-time low might raise alarm bells. But is the news as dire as it sounds?

Fertility rates in the United States continue to decline According to data recently released by the CDC, U.S. fertility rates declined by 2 percent between 2017 and 2018. This pattern follows a decline in fertility that America has been experiencing for years, putting fertility at an all-time low today.

Why is fertility in the United States declining? According to reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, the self-proclaimed “Egg Whisperer,” there are a lot of contributing factors to the current fertility decline, including: Obesity. “Obesity and infertility go hand in hand,” Eyvazzadeh told Healthline. “As our society continues to struggle with obesity, the same will be true with fertility.” She explained this would likely be the case because obesity has been shown to pass down through generations and is linked to fertility issues .

“The man-made chemicals that are making their way into our environment (and bodies) are responsible for shifts in hormones and reproductive function. And it’s not just happening on land, but with our mammal friends at sea, too,” Eyvazzadeh said. She pointed to reports that endocrine disruptors have been found in bottlenose dolphins to back up how widespread this issue has become. Personal timelines. Many people are deciding to start families later in life, which can present added challenges for some women when they do decide to conceive. “Older men can still have kids, but older women have to accept that they either have to freeze eggs or use an egg donor when they’ve run out of healthy eggs,” Eyvazzadeh explained. “I joke when I say this, but it’s oh-so-true that there is no Botox for your ovaries.”

One reason many people are choosing to have children later in life is a lack of family-friendly policies from their employers. Jobs with limited or no paternal leave coupled with the rising costs of childcare are factors that are causing many people to put off having kids until later in life — sometimes until it’s too late. Climate change. Eyvazzadeh pointed out that recent research has found a potential link between climate change and male fertility, which may also be a factor contributing to the declining rate. Dr. Rachel A. McConnell, reproductive endocrinologist at Columbia University Fertility Center, chimed in to add that there’s no one particular reason we’re seeing this decline, but that it’s a combination of things instead. “We’re seeing more male factor infertility, with low sperm counts and low motility,” she explained. “And we’re also seeing where a lot of women are delaying [a check on their] fertility until much later.”

Fewer teens are sexually active The teen birth rate also declined by 7 percent. This drop may be partially due to an increased use of birth control and improved sex education, but data from the CDC also shows teens are having less sex than ever before — by a lot. While that may seem like a good thing to some, Eyvazzadeh pointed out that some reasons teens are having less sex could present bigger issues for them later in life. She cited two articles from The Atlantic which suggested that increased video game use, increased smartphone addictions, and the general Tinder culture of connecting virtually, rather than in person, may all inhibit those in younger generations to make intimate connections. It’s a trend she said she expects will continue to become more widespread in the future. However, McConnell added that the 7 percent reduction in live birth rates among teens could also be tied to better birth control options. “Most teenagers, and even women into their early 20s, struggle with remembering to take the pill. But these days we have so many more long-term contraception options, IUDs and implants under the skin, for instance.” While there are a number of factors that are contributing to the reduction in live birth rates among teens, none of them appear to be due to infertility among young people.