Experts say diet, exercise, and a positive attitude can help older adults manage type 2 diabetes. Kosamtu/Getty Images Researchers say older adults can effectively manage type 2 diabetes with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and a positive attitude.

They noted that the mental distress of managing type 2 diabetes can be a serious obstacle for older adults.

They say society needs to incorporate the psychological toll of chronic conditions when formulating healthcare for older adults. Researchers say people over 65 can bounce back from a type 2 diabetes diagnosis with a better lifestyle and better attitude. That’s the conclusion found in a new study led by researchers at Brown University in Rhode Island and supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. In their findings, the researchers report that greater psychological resilience among type 2 diabetics is key to managing the condition. Those who were better at meeting the challenge of a type 2 diabetes diagnosis were associated with lower body mass index, fewer hospitalizations, and better physical functioning, researchers said. The improvements included lower self-reported disability, better physical quality of life, faster gait, greater grip strength, lower likelihood of frailty, fewer self-reported depressive symptoms, and greater mental quality of life. Participants in the clinical trial were mostly female, averaged 72 years of age, and were followed for more than a decade. Of the 5,145 participants who were randomized in the trial, 3,199 participated in the follow-up assessment. “Psychological resilience is associated with better physical function and [quality of life] among older adults. Results should be interpreted cautiously given the cross-sectional nature of analyses. Exploring the clinical benefits of resilience is consistent with efforts to shift the narrative on aging beyond ‘loss and decline’ to highlight opportunities to facilitate healthy aging,” the study authors wrote.

Managing type 2 diabetes Medical professionals say type 2 diabetes is manageable at any age, but there are mitigating factors as a person gets older. “Living a healthy lifestyle will minimize the odds of having diabetes for individuals over 65 years of age, such as a healthy diet – staying away from processed sugars and starches but eating more protein and complex carbohydrates,” Dr. Theodore Strange, the chairman of medicine at Staten Island University Hospital in New York, told Healthline. “The chance of type 2 diabetes is higher for those overweight or inactive – exercising will assist without avoiding weight gain,” Strange said. As far as attitude goes, Strange said the person with diabetes has to want things to get better. “You need to want to live a healthy lifestyle so you can avoid any issues that occur with diabetes. Individuals need to practice self-care,” Strange said. “Maintaining a healthy blood sugar level can prevent or delay serious health problems.” Dr. Ron Grifka, the chief medical officer with University of Michigan Health-West, told Healthline that, unlike people with type 1 diabetes, those with type 2 don’t usually require insulin. That can make a difference. “These patients with type 2 diabetes have elevated glucose levels, which often can be brought in the normal range, or close to it, by lifestyle changes including exercise, diet, and medications,” Grifka said. “The cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, which may not be working well in patients with type 2 diabetes, can ‘bounce back’ under improved conditions.”