Researchers are saying that people should be allowed to choose their own type 2 diabetes medications.

They say such a system encourages people to adhere better to medication schedules and provides the best results.

However, other experts say such a system can lead to serious health issues, including side effects these medications can produce.

They add that a healthy diet that promotes weight loss should be part of any diabetes treatment plan.

The best diabetes medication is the one a person chooses.

That’s the conclusion of a new study published today in the journal Nature Medicine.

It’s the first research of its kind to examine what happens when people with type 2 diabetes choose their own medication.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Exeter in England, involved 448 people with type 2 diabetes who tried three common diabetes medications, taking each medication for a 16-week period.

The study was double-blinded, meaning that neither the study participants nor the researchers knew which medications were being taken at a given time until the end of the study.

The medications were sitagliptin (Januvia), canagliflozin (Invokana), and pioglitazone (Actos).

Researchers looked at the drugs’ effectiveness on blood glucose levels (blood sugar) and weight as well as their side effects

After the participants had tried all three medications, they were given the option to decide which medication they preferred.

“Interestingly, we found that the treatment people chose was usually the one which gave them best blood sugar control – even before they knew those results,” said Beverley Shields, Ph.D., the lead study author and a senior lecturer in medical statistics at Exeter, in a press release.