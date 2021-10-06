Share on Pinterest Experts say a 15 percent weight loss should be a goal for people with type 2 diabetes, even if they aren’t significantly overweight. Getty Images

Researchers say a 15 percent weight loss should be the focus of type 2 diabetes management.

Sustained weight loss can slow disease progression or reverse type 2 diabetes.

Experts say intensive lifestyle interventions are needed and clinical guidelines need to be updated.

A weight loss of 15 percent or more can reduce complications and slow the progression of type 2 diabetes.

It can even reverse type 2 diabetes in many cases.

That 15 percent weight loss goal, in fact, should be the central focus of disease management for most people with type 2 diabetes, according to a review article published in the journal The Lancet.

As noted in the review, the study DiRECT trial showed weight loss benefits in type 2 diabetes management.

The trial involved people who were overweight or obese and had type 2 diabetes for less than 6 years. In the trial, 70 percent of those who took part in intensive lifestyle intervention achieved remission at 2 years.

In addition, studies of bariatric surgery for people with obesity and type 2 diabetes have also shown a reduced need for glucose-lowering drugs.

Dr. Laurie A. Kane is an endocrinologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. She told Healthline that she agrees that weight management should be a priority.

“Authorities from around the world covered a lot of topics in this extensive article. The focus has always been on lifestyle changes ahead of medicine. The emphasis here is on the degree of weight loss in order to reverse type 2 diabetes. Fifteen percent is a lot. It’s difficult, but studies show it can be done,” she said.

“The scientists discussed investigative therapies in phase 3 trials are showing huge benefits for weight loss and significant lowering of A1C in some patients. All internal medicine physicians and endocrinologists should be reading this to be aware of what’s on the horizon,” added Kane.