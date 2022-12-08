Share on Pinterest Experts say weight-loss drugs should be taken under the supervision of a doctor. Studio Firma/Stocksy Medical professionals say they are pleased that federal regulators have fast tracked the type 2 diabetes drug tirzepatide to potentially be used as a weight-loss treatment.

However, they also caution that these types of medications can have serious side effects, so they should be taken under the guidance of a doctor.

They also note that the dual use of these types of drugs is causing medication shortages that affect both people with type 2 diabetes as well as people with obesity. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to fast-track a diabetes drug for potential use as a weight-loss treatment has produced optimism but also caution among medical professionals. Tirzepatide was approved earlier this year as a glucose-lowering treatment for type 2 diabetes. Now, the drug is showing promise as a weight-loss treatment. In one clinical trial, it reduced the weight of participants by 22 percent. FDA officials were apparently encouraged by the results and gave the medication, which is sold by Eli Lilly & Co. under the brand name Mounjaro, the fast-track designation to be reviewed for treating obesity. Eli Lilly officials said the company will use the data from the original trial and from the ongoing trial to gauge the effectiveness of tirzepatide in people with type 2 diabetes who also have excess weight or are living with obesity. The second trial is expected to be finished in April 2023, although the FDA’s fast-track designation allows for the rolling submission of trial data. That means the FDA can review data as it comes in instead of waiting for the trial’s conclusion. That expedites the review, possibly meaning a sooner approval date. The FDA grants fast-track designations for medications that can fill a serious unmet medical need.

The need for weight-loss treatments According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the obesity prevalence rate in the United States from 2017 to March 2020 was nearly 42 percent. The estimated annual medical cost of obesity in the U.S. in 2019 dollars was nearly $173 billion. The CDC says medical costs for adults with obesity were $1,861 higher than medical costs for people of healthy weight. Mounjaro isn’t the first diabetes drug to show promise for treating obesity. Semaglutide, used in the drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, produced a nearly 16 percent reduction in body mass index in adolescents and adults with obesity in a clinical trial.

What doctors think of weight-loss drugs Dr. Michael Glickman is a family and obesity medicine specialist who founded Revolution Medicine Health and Fitness in Washington, D.C. He prescribes Mounjaro and Ozempic and called Mounjaro a “blockbuster drug” and “the most effective weight loss treatment available on the planet, aside from bariatric surgery.” “We are in a very exciting time right now in the obesity medicine field,” Glickman told Healthline. “The obesity epidemic began in the 1970s and for the first time in 50 years we now have several extremely effective treatment options to offer patients.” Glickman said he’s seeing the results of the medications every day in people whose obesity is “reversing.” “It is vital for the FDA to give Mounjaro a second approval for obesity as soon as possible, as it will open the doors to treatment that millions of Americans have never had access to,” Glickman said. Dr. Heather Martin, the medical director of the primary care program at virtual health platform K Health, told Healthline her platform is imposing strict criteria in prescribing Mounjaro and Ozempic due to its rising popularity. There are concerns there’s not enough of the medication to go around. “We have strict criteria to be eligible for prescribing Ozempic and other medications to manage your weight,” Martin said. “Patients must have a BMI (body mass index) over 30, or a BMI over 27 with one associated condition like hypertension or type 2 diabetes and have been unable to lose and keep off weight with lifestyle changes alone.”

Weight loss and type 2 diabetes Martin emphasized that one of the keys to treating type 2 diabetes is getting someone’s weight down. “Being overweight is also associated with type 2 diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and more dire conditions,” Martin said. “Safely and sustainably managing your weight is an essential part of keeping you healthy for the long haul, making these medications important for those who meet the criteria.” Martin said taking weight-loss medication can be part of a long-term strategy. “Obesity is a chronic condition and is associated with many other chronic conditions that could be incredibly detrimental to your health,” Martin said. “We are lucky that medication now exists to help treat it, adding to the importance of accessibility for the patients who need it.”