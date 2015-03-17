A new study shows the global economic impact of type 2 diabetes on workers and businesses. Patients in the United States spend more than $280,000 on care during their lifetimes. Diabetes is not just a physically debilitating disease. It’s also an economic burden for people around the world. Researchers from the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, conducted a review of the economic impact of type 2 diabetes. Their assessment shows that diabetes puts severe economic strain on many countries and negatively affects people’s employment opportunities and wages. “Our results show a considerable impact of diabetes in terms of costs to society, health systems, individuals, and employers,” said lead researcher Till Seuring, of UEA’s Norwich Medical School, in a press release. From both a humanitarian and an economic standpoint, the review suggests that eliminating diabetes is in everyone’s best interest. Get the Basics: Diabetes by the Numbers »

An Expensive Epidemic Diabetes adds up in its direct and indirect costs to patients, and these expenses only increase with disease severity. Besides standard medical care, things such as transportation to and from doctor visits, equipment, and health insurance must all be taken into account. While not involved in this particular study, Barbara Goldoftas, an assistant professor of environmental science and policy at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, has seen many of these problems firsthand researching the impact of diabetes in Nicaragua. For example, Goldoftas notes the cost of diabetes testing strips is “prohibitively expensive” for many people in low-income countries. In Nicaragua, she said many people could only have their blood sugar tested once a month. In the United States, people generally conduct tests daily. Diabetes is also detrimental to the labor market. The disease greatly reduces worker productivity, meaning that people with diabetes must often rely on their family members for financial assistance if they aren’t able to work. “It’s a disease that has to be managed day by day and hour by hour, and that takes a family’s attention and resources,” Goldoftas said. Diabetes is most detrimental to low- and middle-income countries, but the problems are widespread. Even in a country as wealthy as the United States, people with diabetes struggle to escape the financial strain associated with the disease. The estimated lifetime cost for a resident of the United States with diabetes is about $283,000. That’s the highest lifetime healthcare cost for any patient group in the world. Read More: What Do You Want to Know About Diabetes? »