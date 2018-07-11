Researchers say women with type 1 diabetes have a higher risk of having offspring with autism. They aren’t sure why, but glucose levels may be a factor.

Children whose mothers have type 1 diabetes are at higher risk of developing autism.

That’s the conclusion of a recent study from Kaiser Permanente in Southern California.

Researchers say they found that women who have type 1 diabetes during pregnancy were at a greater risk of having offspring with autism than even mothers with type 2 diabetes or gestational diabetes.

“The results were not surprising, because type 1 diabetes is generally considered more severe than type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes,” Anny H. Xiang, PhD, author of the study and director of biostatistics research in the department of research and evaluation at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, told Healthline. “Many factors may affect autism development. Diabetes during pregnancy could be one of the many factors.”

Xiang and her colleagues gathered data of 419,425 children born at 28 to 44 weeks of gestation between 1995 and 2012.

The children were monitored from birth to either the date of a clinical diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder, last date of their membership at the hospital, or death from any cause.

In all, 621 of the children studied were exposed to type 1 diabetes. Another 9,453 were exposed to type 2 diabetes.

In addition, 11,922 were exposed to gestational diabetes that was diagnosed before 26 weeks of gestation. Another 24,505 were exposed to gestational diabetes diagnosed after 26 weeks of gestation.

Exposure to gestational and type 1 and 2 diabetes diagnosed by 26 weeks were all found to be associated with an increased risk of offspring developing autism spectrum disorder.

Of the children in the study, 5,827 received diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder at roughly 6 years of age. Children whose mothers had type 1 diabetes had the highest likelihood of autism.

The research didn’t determine the reasoning behind this link. Xiang says further research is needed, although glucose levels may play a role.

“We still don’t know the root cause of these associations… we still don’t know whether it is because of blood sugar levels, but getting glucose under control throughout pregnancy is always important,” Xiang said.