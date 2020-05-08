Share on Pinterest New research shows reading books, watching TV, and listening to music can all provide the social connection you may be missing right now. Getty Images

Watching TV shows, reading books, and listening to music can fulfill social connection, according to new research.

Healthy people tend to use both traditional and nontraditional social techniques to feel connected.

Nontraditional social strategies can help people reflect on the relationships they have and the people they miss.

Has the pandemic got you watching reruns of your favorite TV shows, listening to your favorite songs on repeat, or reading the same book again?

According to recent research, your behavior makes sense — especially during this time when we’re all practicing physical distancing.

Researchers at the University at Buffalo report that nontraditional social strategies, such as those referred to as “guilty pleasures,” can fulfill critical social needs in a similar way that family connections, romantic relationships, or social support systems do.

“Our brains are not wired to differentiate between real relationships and the kind of connections we feel to the social worlds presented in books and TV shows. Now is the time to take advantage of that. Don’t feel guilty about rewatching your favorite show or bingeing a new one. It may actually be good for you,” Shira Gabriel, PhD, professor of psychology at the University at Buffalo and co-author of the paper, told Healthline.

Dr. Gabriel has studied the significance of nontraditional social strategies for more than 10 years. Her current research is the first to examine and compare traditional and nontraditional social strategies and their effectiveness.

She and colleagues asked more than 170 participants questions about their well-being and social connections. Their answers were evaluated based on something they call a “social fuel tank.”

Participants reported as many as 17 different ways in which they fill their “social tanks.” Most noted both traditional and nontraditional social strategies.

“There are many ways to [fulfill] the need for social connection. Our society puts so much pressure on people to get married and have kids and that is great — if it is what makes you happy. But there are other ways to live a connected and happy life, and we shouldn’t make people feel guilty about them. You aren’t failing if you choose alternative ways to connect,” Gabriel said.

She added that healthy people tend to use both nontraditional and traditional social techniques, and that everyone has their own ideal blend of ways to socially connect.