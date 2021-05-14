Share on Pinterest A new study has found that oral antibiotics are just as effective at treating recurring ear infections in young children as ear tubes. Geber86/Getty Images A study has found that there’s no long-term benefit in reducing ear infections from placing tubes in children’s ears versus prescribing oral antibiotics.

There was also no increase in antibiotic resistance.

Nor was there any difference in quality of life for the children or their parents.

For most children, a wait-and-see approach will be appropriate before placing tubes.

However, there are still instances when children may benefit from the placement of tubes. A study has found that, compared with antibiotics, placing tympanostomy tubes in small children’s ears provides no long-term benefit in reducing recurrent ear infections. The study included children ages 6 to 35 months who had had at least three episodes of middle ear infections (acute otitis media) within a 6-month period. Children who had had at least four episodes within a 12-month period, with at least one of those episodes occurring in the preceding 6 months, were also included. The children were randomly assigned to receive either placement of tympanostomy tubes along with antibiotic ear drops or oral antibiotics as needed for infections. Tympanostomy tubes are very small cylinders made of either plastic or metal that are surgically placed into the eardrum. They create an airway that ventilates the middle ear and prevents fluids from building up behind the eardrum. Antibiotics are medications that can either kill bacteria or make it more difficult for them to multiply. Following assignment, the researchers then measured the outcome based upon the average number of episodes of middle ear infections per child during a 2-year period.

No real difference between the two groups At the end of the 2-year period, the researchers found that there was no real difference between the two groups in how often they developed ear infections or in how severe those infections were. Among the children who received oral antibiotics, there were also no signs of increased antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance is a concern because antibiotic-resistant bacteria can be difficult, or even impossible, to treat. It’s previously been believed, said lead author Dr. Alejandro Hoberman, director of the division of general academic pediatrics at UPMC Children’s Hospital and professor of pediatric research at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, that oral antibiotics would be more likely to cause antibiotic resistance than antibiotic drops applied inside the ear since ear drops would only affect the local area. The study also found no difference between the groups in the children’s quality of life or in the effect of the children’s illness on the parent’s quality of life. Dr. Brandon Hopkins, a pediatric ear, nose, and throat specialist at Cleveland Clinic, who was not involved with the study, said he feels that this finding should be looked at further as there is a “trade-off of burdens” that comes with the choice between oral antibiotics or tubes. “For instance, children with severe pain intolerance to antibiotics, frequent doctors’ visits, missed work, etc., may be good candidates for ear tubes,” he said. “Ear tubes decrease discomfort with acute otitis media and they decrease the need to go to doctors’ offices for treatment as you can treat them with antibiotics ear drops at home in many cases,” Hopkins said.