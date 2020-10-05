Share on Pinterest President Donald Trump drove by supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital on Sunday before being released on Monday evening. Alex Edelman / Getty Images President Donald Trump is among at least 30 people in the White House circle who have tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday.

Experts say the White House relied too heavily on testing and didn’t enforce rules on mask wearing, physical distancing, and large gatherings.

Experts say they aren’t sure the president’s illness will change people’s behavior. They said that will only occur after the president changes his behavior. “Tremendous progress is being made and I say it and I’ll say it all the time, we’re rounding the corner.” That was President Donald Trump at a news conference last Monday, announcing the deployment of 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests. The following night, during the first presidential debate, he mocked his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, for wearing a mask. “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask,” Trump said. “He could be speaking 200 feet away from him and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.” Then on Thursday, the president tested positive for COVID-19. By Friday, he was hospitalized, undergoing experimental treatments. “This virus got to the most protected person on the planet. This virus got through testing protocols that the White House uses and put the president in the hospital,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, FIDSA, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security in Maryland. “So, for those people who don’t think this is a severe pandemic or that this is bad, you need to step back and think about what’s happening in this country,” Adalja told Healthline. “We are still very much in the middle of this pandemic, and we have to prepare for it to get worse as it gets colder and people are doing more things indoors.”

How did this happen? We may never know the source or how the president contracted the novel coronavirus. Over the week leading up to his diagnosis, he traveled to five states, holding large political rallies and smaller fundraisers. On Thursday afternoon, he even attended an indoor fundraiser in New Jersey after being told one of his closest aides had tested positive for COVID-19. There was little to no masking or physical distancing. To keep the president safe, the White House has relied on testing. “Their strategy was incomplete. Testing diagnoses infection. It doesn’t prevent infection. That is terribly important,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Tennessee. “You can get an early diagnosis, but if you don’t engage in the behaviors that will prevent infection, then you’re at risk of acquiring infection,” he told Healthline. Schaffner says it also depends on the accuracy of the test. The rapid test has a history of false negatives. “Somebody can test negative and still be positive. That’s a great gap in that strategy,” he explained. “That’s why you have to do the behavioral interventions, masking, social distancing, and avoiding large groups like the Rose Garden event.”

Rose Garden superspreader? On Saturday, September 26th, about 150 people gathered in the White House Rose Garden as Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Only a handful of attendees were seen wearing masks. The crowd sat closely together and were spotted hugging and shaking hands. In the aftermath, one after another has tested positive for COVID-19. “That could have been a so-called superspreader event where there were one or more people who had no symptoms or modest symptoms and were shedding a lot of virus, which then exposed a lot of people and caused them to have an infection,” said Schaffner. “Probably the vast majority of people at that event, since they were willing to be crowded together and willing to be there without their masks, in their private lives, they had other opportunities for exposure,” he added. Since then, a list of at least 30 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has emerged involving Trump’s inner circle, the White House, and top Republican officials. The latest people added to the count on Monday included White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two of her aides.

More fallout? Who else might be infected? Who else was exposed? Who should be in quarantine? What other lawmakers might be at risk? The White House is being tight-lipped about many of these questions. Its medical unit is said to be doing its own contact tracing. Officials in New Jersey are also doing contact tracing. They’re still trying to track down some 200 donors who attended that high-dollar fundraiser with the president last Thursday but who are now scattered across the country. And there are more worries about exposure at the presidential debate. The president’s family members didn’t follow the rules and didn’t wear masks. News that the president tested positive was unnerving for Kristin Urquiza. “I was shocked, I was terrified, I was angry,” she told Healthline on Monday. Urquiza, co-founder of Marked By COVID, lost her father to COVID-19 in June. She told Healthline in August that she blames Trump for downplaying the virus. At the debate, she was a guest of the Biden campaign, seated on the front row, next to the Trump family and about 15 feet from the president. “I had a test done on site at the Cleveland Clinic and agreed to wear a mask. We followed a set of rules the president and his entourage completely disregarded,” she said on Monday. She’s getting tested again and has gone into quarantine. “It’s a life-and-death situation. Even if I don’t have symptoms, I could still be a carrier of something that can end somebody’s life,” she said. “That’s a huge responsibility. I couldn’t live with myself if I knew that my own reckless behavior would result in that.” She added, “I’ve seen the darkest results of COVID. I know firsthand from watching my dad suffer just how undignified and lonely that fight is and that death is. I wouldn’t wish COVID on my worst enemy, and it’s heartbreaking to me.”