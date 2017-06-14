The stress surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency is affecting both sides of the political divide. But there are steps you can take to ease your anxiety. Share on Pinterest The editor of Vanity Fair magazine has a simple explanation for what you might be feeling. In his summer 2017 editor’s letter, Graydon Carter wrote that the United States is suffering from PTSD. As in “President Trump Stress Disorder.” The stress and anxiety level of the country has reached such a high level that Harvard University was compelled to publish an article in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier this month. In it, the authors said the reaction to the Trump presidency could be having deep and long-lasting health effects on the nation. Those include higher disease risk, premature births, and earlier deaths. “Elections can matter for the health of children and adults in profound ways that are often unrecognized and unaddressed,” David R. Williams, PhD, MPH, lead author of the article, professor of public health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and professor of African and African-American studies at Harvard University, said in a press release. And these so-called Trump Disorders aren’t just affecting those who dislike the president. Elaine Ducharme, PhD, a board-certified clinical psychologist in Connecticut, told Healthline that supporters of the president are feeling stressed over the current investigations into the White House, as well as the constant criticism of Trump by opponents. “The level of venom coming out of people’s mouths on both sides of the aisle is kind of disturbing,” Ducharme said. “It’s like a hotly contested divorce.” Read more: How to handle post-election anger, anxiety »

It’s more than just stress The New England Journal of Medicine article was written by Williams and Dr. Morgan Medlock, a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital/McLean Hospital. In their posting, the authors quoted a number of studies that detailed the potential effects of election results, in particular the 2016 contest. One is a survey by the American Psychological Association released in February, that revealed 57 percent of the country feels the current political climate is a significant or somewhat significant source of stress. In addition, two-thirds of respondents said they were concerned about the future of the nation. Williams and Medlock said marginalized groups such as racial minorities are likely to be affected most. They said that is because they are facing hostile environments in the wake of the Trump presidency. The authors noted that after President Barack Obama was elected in 2008 one-third of white Americans in one survey said they were “troubled” that a black man was in the White House. They said there was a “marked increase” in racial animosity on social media after that historic election. The authors added that Trump’s victory last November appears to be bringing “to the surface preexisting hostile attitudes toward racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants, and Muslims.” They also quoted one survey of 2,000 elementary and high school teachers in which half of the instructors said that since the 2016 presidential campaign began many of their students have been “emboldened” to use racial slurs and name calling. Stress is one of the outcomes of this heated climate, but Williams and Medlock say it goes beyond that. They referred to an August 2016 study of 1,836 U.S. counties, conducted by the University of California at Berkeley. The results revealed an elevated risk of heart disease among both black and white residents in what were termed as “high prejudice counties.” They also spotlighted a 2006 study by the University of Chicago. Researchers stated that six months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks there was an increase in babies with low birth-weights, as well as premature births among Arab-American women. Researchers chalked that up to the hostility toward this group after the attacks. The authors also warned that cuts to health and social service programs could further exacerbate some of these health effects. They urged healthcare providers to better recognize some of these physical and mental health issues. In addition, they said medical professionals should create “safe spots” for patients, as well as advocate for helpful policies and programs. Read more: Have you put on the ‘Trump 10′? »