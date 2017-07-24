Supporters of teen prevention pregnancy programs say the funding reductions will hurt teens’ overall health. Opponents say the programs don’t work.

The Trump administration has quietly cut $213 million from teen pregnancy prevention programs.

The reductions will reportedly affect more than 80 institutions across the country.

The administration made the cuts by ending the final two years of five-year grants awarded to the organizations by the Obama administration to research ways to help teenagers make healthy decisions to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

There were no congressional hearings or White House announcements about the program reductions.

The move was instead reported last week by The Center for Investigative Reporting, Mother Jones, and other outlets.

White House officials did not respond to a Healthline request for an interview for this story.

An executive with an organization for abstinence education said they support the cuts because “teen pregnancy prevention programs are ineffective.”

Supporters of those programs, however, expressed anger over the funding reductions.

“This is yet another anti-women policy that kills women,” Terry O’Neill, president of the National Organization for Women (NOW), told Healthline. “It is really awful and it is very, very dangerous.”