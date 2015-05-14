A long-term study shows treatments with interferon when multiple sclerosis is first suspected — even before a definite diagnosis — can result in less disease activity or progression. A long-term study following multiple sclerosis (MS) patients taking the drug interferon beta-1b suggests the earlier therapy is started, the greater the benefit. The results of the BENEFIT 11 study were published last week in Neurology. In MS, the immune system mistakenly sees myelin, the protective covering of nerve cells, as an enemy to be destroyed. When a person has an MS attack the nerves are damaged and can result in a whole slate of symptoms that depend on the location of the inflammation. The symptoms can be mild or dramatic. They can range from numbness and tingling to paralysis, cognitive issues, bowel and bladder problems, and even blindness. Read More: Where’s the New Research on Progressive MS? »

Starting Early Is Key For this study, researchers examined people who had suffered from clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), which is a singular neurological event resulting in symptoms similar to those seen in MS. While the patients may appear to have the disease, doctors cannot give a definite diagnosis until after a person has at least two attacks. Each attack must result in lesions, or patches of inflammation, in different spots on the brain or spinal cord. Patients who have CIS have yet to meet this requirement and not all of them will go on to be diagnosed with MS. Many will, however, so CIS is seen as a possible precursor to MS. By including these patients in this study, researchers were trying to catch MS in its earliest stage to see if treating with interferon beta-1b before the disease had time to do damage could make a difference in long-term outcomes. What Are the Safest (and Least Safe) MS Drugs on the Market? »