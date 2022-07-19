Share on Pinterest New research suggests that a bacteria known to cause gum disease may make Alzheimer’s symptoms worse. Westend61/Getty Images

Research has found a link between Alzheimer’s disease and a type of bacteria known to cause gum disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that leads to the loss of the ability to think and remember.

Scientists think this bacteria may make Alzheimer’s symptoms worse by increasing inflammation.

Gum disease treatment and prevention might help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Good oral hygiene may also help prevent several other diseases linked to this bacteria.

Fusobacterium nucleatum (F. nucleatum) is a common bacteria associated with oral conditions like gum disease, bad breath, tooth abscess, and mouth cancer. In addition, it has been linked to a variety of diseases elsewhere in the body, including cancers, infections, and inflammatory conditions.

Most recently, a study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience has found that it may also be linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association describes Alzheimer’s disease as being the most common cause of dementia, making up about 60-80% of all cases. It is a progressive condition with no cure.

People with Alzheimer’s disease experience, a gradual loss of memory and cognition, eventually becoming severe enough to interfere with their daily functioning. It is believed to be caused by a buildup of beta-amyloid and tau proteins in the brain that damages and kills nerve cells.

Lead author Jake Jinkun Chen, DMD, MDS, and PhD, Professor of Periodontology and Director of the Division of Oral Biology at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, said his team’s work, which was done using mice, showed that F. nucleatum might worsen Alzheimer’s disease, either by creating inflammation or by taking up residence in the brain and secreting pathological molecules.

“Our studies show that F. nucleatum can reduce the memory and thinking skills in mice through certain signal pathways,” said Chen. “This is a warning sign to researchers and clinicians alike.”

While it might seem odd that bacteria found in the mouth could have such far-reaching effects, Chen said, “Your mouth truly is the gateway to your body.”

Chen further explained that F. nucleatum causes abnormal growth of microglial cells. Microglial cells are immune cells in the brain that normally remove damaged nerve cells and infections. This excessive growth of microglial cells creates an increased inflammatory response.

“Chronic inflammation or infection is believed to be a key determinant in the cognitive decline that occurs as Alzheimer’s disease progresses,” said Chen.