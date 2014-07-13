Emerging research shows that lowering a person’s blood sugar levels using an insulin nasal spray could help ward off the symptoms of dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease, which affects 5 million Americans, offers a powerful lesson on the limits of Western medicine. New technologies are allowing researchers to screen for genetic mutations, monitor real-time brain activity, and develop drugs from both biological and chemical materials. Yet the causes of Alzheimer’s disease remain a mystery, and drugs that seemed promising in early development have so far failed to slow the ravaging effects of the disease in real patients.

An emerging angle of research, highlighted in an annual summary of progress against the disease put out by the National Institutes of Health, shifts the focus away from amyloid beta and tau proteins in the brain and toward a better understood pair of biological actors: glucose and insulin. If the research ultimately proves that their interaction plays a role in causing Alzheimer’s disease, it would give doctors a clue about how to treat it.

The research began with the observation that diabetics have a greater risk of dementia than the general population.

And a University of Washington study published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine found that in diabetics and non-diabetics alike, higher average blood sugar levels were linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s, which is the most common type of dementia.

Those risky higher glucose levels are caused by a combination of poor diet, insufficient exercise, and an individual’s metabolism. The findings line up with existing research that says exercise reduces the risk of dementia.

“In terms of data on what works with dementia prevention, we have a lot more data about calories out than we do calories in. There are many studies that suggest that exercise is good for cognitive function; there are very few studies based on caloric reduction. This seems to be further evidence consistent with the idea that moving your body more is a good idea,” lead researcher Dr. Paul Crane told Healthline.

