Some people who change genders at a young age decide they’ve made a mistake and switch back. Experts say parents play a key role in this decision-making process.

Changing genders can be difficult.

There are lots of unseen challenges along the way, especially in battling stigmas.

In fact, some people who do transition to the opposite sex at a young age may end up thinking they’ve made a mistake when they get older.

So they revert back to their original gender.

Some have labeled this reversal “transgender regret.”

Take Zahra Cooper, a girl in New Zealand who became a boy and then changed back at 21.

Before transitioning, she was diagnosed with gender dysphoria — or feeling mismatched to one’s biological sex.

She said she had always struggled with gender identity.

But after transitioning, Cooper felt depressed and angry and tried to kill herself two times.

In the United States, though, gender reversals like Cooper’s are rare, according to experts.

And children who want to transition to another gender usually have checks and balances along the way to guide them, experts add.

Support is crucial. Studies show that kids who are supported in their identities after transitioning to another sex have normative levels of depression.

“Authentic is always better,” Ami Kaplan, a New York City–based psychotherapist who works with transgender people, told Healthline. “For those who are truly transgender, it’s more beneficial for mental health to live in the authentic gender. And the more relational tools, the better.”

Ideally, transitioning while young is better too, she added, since there’s less time spent living in an unauthentic gender.

Making this life-changing decision as a child can be tricky, though, because parents may just see it as another phase of development.