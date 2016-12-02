Researchers say men who see women as unequal or as sex objects can develop serious mental health issues. Share on Pinterest Sexism harms women and society at large. It can also be psychologically toxic to the perpetrators of sexism themselves. For the past couple of decades, psychologists have been uncovering a link between traditional masculinity and poor mental health. Now, a new meta-analysis published in the Journal of Counseling Psychology confirms that link and adds some details about which aspects of so-called “toxic masculinity” are most damaging to mental health. Researchers from Indiana University, and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, combined the data from 74 studies comprising nearly 20,000 subjects. They concluded that those who conformed closely to traditional notions of masculinity were more likely to have poor mental health outcomes. They were also less likely to seek help. Read more: Study on masculinity and violence »

Harmful traits The large data set allowed the researchers to examine which 11 masculine norms were most harmful. The two aspects most closely related to sexism, which psychologists refer to as "playboy" and "power over women," were among those most closely linked to poor mental health outcomes. Those who conform to the so-called "playboy" norm of masculinity, see women as sex objects and typically say they'd prefer to have many sex partners. Those who conform closely to the "power over women" norm see women as unequal to men and in need of a controlling masculine influence. A third masculine norm closely linked to poor mental health is "self-reliance." Men who adhere to this norm prefer to solve problems themselves and not to ask others for help. The study doesn't establish how these factors relate to poor mental health outcomes. However, Y. Joel Wong, an associate professor of counseling psychology at Indiana University, and the lead author of the study, argues that all of these masculine norms limit the social potential of those that conform to them. He told Healthline these attitudes toward women might leave the men who exhibit these norms out of touch with their friends and coworkers and, perhaps most importantly, their wives and girlfriends. "Perhaps 40 years ago you could behave in a sexist way and people would not speak out against you," said Wong. "Today, however, people around you would speak out and you'd get pushback," he said. At the very least, people may avoid you. "Either way, there are negative interpersonal consequences. And I think these ultimately boomerang on the perpetrator of sexism to make things more stressful for them," Wong said. Self-reliance can also freeze men out socially. "In today's interdependent world, self-reliance is increasingly problematic because trying to go it alone, having difficulty asking for help, makes it hard to get things done," Wong said.

Negative emotions These masculine norms correlated with increased mental health problems like stress, depression, and other psychological problems, but the greatest negative effect was on social functioning. These men are more likely to feel lonely, hostile, and less likely to have the benefit of strong, loving social bonds. Wong thinks these men's relationships with the women in their lives may be the biggest factor leading to these negative effects. He points to another study in which he and his colleagues looked at what he calls the "zero sum gender" beliefs of men — the idea that if women gain rights, men lose them, for example. In that study, Wong concluded the reason men who had these beliefs had poorer mental health was because they had poorer relationships with their wives or girlfriends. Ronald F. Levant, a psychology professor at the University of Akron and a leading researcher in this field, said Wong's current study is a powerful confirmation of this phenomenon. But he also says that masculinity norms are in flux. "Younger men are picking and choosing which masculine norms they are going to adhere to," Levant told Healthline. "A growing number of men are rejecting these norms." On the other hand, Levant cites the growing influence of the Alt Right, a white nationalist movement that embraces traditional masculinity, in pushing the expression of explicit biases out in the open. This year's presidential election "unleashed and energized varying groups of prejudiced people," he noted. "It's going to be difficult to put the genie back in the bottle," Levant said.