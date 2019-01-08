Infants, especially those in intensive care units, are vulnerable to staph infections. Applying an ointment may help them.

Newborns are vulnerable to all types of infections, and some are life-threatening.

Researchers now say they may have come up with a simple solution that can significantly reduce the risk.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health conducted a clinical trial involving several hospitals.

The study tested how using a topical antibiotic ointment could prevent babies in neonatal intensive care units (NICU) from developing Staphylococcus (staph) bacteria infections.

A topical antibiotic called mupirocin was applied to the nasal passages and skin of these babies for five days.

Afterward, 90 percent of the treated newborns tested negative for the bacteria, suggesting the ointment may be an effective way to prevent infection by removing the germ that causes it.

This treatment reduced exposure to staph bacteria that are easily treated by commonly used antibiotics as well as those that aren’t easily treated.

“Because there’s such a problem with staph infections in babies, it’s important to understand how to prevent and treat them,” said C. Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, an author of the study and a spokesperson for the Infectious Disease Society of America.