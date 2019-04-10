Share on Pinterest For most people, a daily dose of 400 to 1,000 international units of vitamin D is sufficient. Getty Images

Doctors are warning patients to be cautious about the amount of vitamin D supplements they take after a man developed kidney damage due to excess dosages.

The 54-year-old man showed increased levels of creatine in his blood, suggestive of kidney damage and malfunction. Upon referral to a kidney specialist and further tests, doctors found the man had been prescribed a high dosage of vitamin D by a naturopath.

The naturopath had advised the man to take eight drops of vitamin D daily. Over a period of more than two years, the man consumed between 8,000 and 12,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D daily.

The recommended daily amount for the average person is between 400 and 1,000 IU.

Due to the high amount of vitamin D the man was taking, he had an excessive amount of calcium in his blood, which led to kidney damage.

“It was surprising to see the degree of kidney function he had lost suddenly almost to the point of requiring dialysis,” Dr. Bourne Auguste, a clinical fellow in home dialysis at Toronto General Hospital and the University of Toronto, told Healthline.

“Vitamin D toxicity had been previously reported in the medical literature but has been exceedingly rare,” he said. “The main surprising element was that this patient was taking as much vitamin D as possible to strengthen the bones but was not aware that there was a risk of toxicity with extremely large doses.

“Kidney failure is not reversible. In this case, this patient is now left with 30 to 35 percent kidney function. Previously before this vitamin D exposure, his function was greater than 70 percent.

“Patients with progressive kidney failure and usually with less than 10 to 15 percent function usually need dialysis to clear toxins from the body. This patient has an extremely high risk of needing dialysis at some point in his life. His kidney failure resulted from the high calcium levels in the blood, with calcium depositing in various parts of the kidney causing damage,” Auguste explained.