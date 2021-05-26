Share on Pinterest Experts say excessive TV watching in middle age can reduce cognitive function in later years. RG Studio/Getty Images Researchers say people who watch more television in middle age have a higher risk of declining brain health in later years.

Their studies indicate that excessive TV watching can cause cognitive decline and a reduction in gray matter.

Experts recommend that you select an activity to replace TV watching that you enjoy and will stick with. The more television you watch in your 40s, 50s, and 60s, the greater your risk of brain health issues in later years. That’s according to researchers who presented three new studies at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2021 last week. The studies used TV watching as a measure of sedentary behavior (i.e., time spent sitting). Brain health was later measured by participants answering questions about their watching habits, completing cognitive tests, and undergoing brain MRI scans. TV watching was measured by how much content was consumed during leisure time: Low TV watching (never or seldom)

Moderate (sometimes)

High (often/very often) Together, the researchers’ findings suggest that people who self-report moderate or excessive (high) amounts of TV watching experience greater cognitive decline and reduced gray matter in their brains later in life. Gray matter is involved in decision-making, hearing and vision, and muscle control. The researchers also found that the positive impact of physical activity wasn’t necessarily enough to combat or counter the negative impact of TV watching. This doesn’t mean we should give up exercising, though. From their data, they calculated that each 1-hour increase in a person’s daily average TV viewing time was tied to a 0.5 percent reduction in gray-matter volume.

An expert weighs in The American Heart Association states on its website that science has linked being inactive and sitting too much with higher risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, colon and lung cancers, and early death. While this new research adds to that link, Heather Snyder, PhD, the Alzheimer’s Association vice president of medical and scientific relations, suggests we should keep in mind the difference between association and causation. “This work adds to similar research suggesting an association between watching television and cognitive decline later in life but does not prove causation,” Snyder told Healthline. “More research is needed to understand this link,” she added. “For instance, is there something about watching TV or does watching more TV mean you are less active?” The most important thing to take away from the research, says Snyder, is to consider what else you can do besides watching television. Choose activities that we know are good for heart, brain, and body health, she recommends. “A growing body of research suggests engaging in more frequent exercise (if you are able), eating a balanced diet, and being socially and cognitively engaged may reduce risk of cognitive decline,” she said. In other words, activities that support your holistic health today may be the key to protecting your brain health in later years.